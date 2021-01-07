TooJay’s Deli brings back popular Roasted Veggie Pasta

Perfect for dinner time and available as a family meal bundle

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) TooJay’s Deli is making dinner even more delicious with its popular Roasted Veggie Pasta, available now at all locations throughout Florida.

The Roasted Veggie Pasta is a creamy blend of garlic, fresh roasted vegetables, spinach and tomatoes tossed with penne pasta and parmesan cheese. Guests can add chicken or shrimp for an additional cost and the meal includes a choice of soup or salad.

To make dinner time even easier for busy families, TooJay’s is also offering the pasta selection as a convenient meal bundle. Priced at $29.99, the bundle serves four and includes a pasta of your choice, house or Caesar salad, and four slices of rye bread. The shrimp version is an additional $5.

Guests can order online through TooJay’s website or the Delicious Rewards app. To order online, visit toojays.com/order-now . Guests should allow 30 minutes for preparation. Convenient curbside pick-up is available only on pre-paid orders through the app or website.

TooJay’s is excited to welcome guests into its dining rooms at all locations throughout Florida in accordance with all state and local requirements, including safe sanitation and food handling with team health checks and enhanced cleaning procedures. For information on how TooJay’s is implementing COVID-19 safety regulations, please visit TooJays.com/how-we-are-navigating-covid-19 . Guests also can enjoy TooJay’s great comfort food through curbside, takeout, delivery and catering.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received three Palm Beach Post 2020 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich, Best Dessert and Best Caterer; two Fort Lauderdale Magazine 2020 The Best of Fort Lauderdale Awards for Best Family Friendly Restaurant and Best Locally Made Food Product; 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli; 2020 South Florida Family Favorites Award for Favorite Family Restaurant; the 2019 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale; and the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com . Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli .

