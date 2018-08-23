TooJay’s Celebrates Labor Day Weekend with Two Weeks of Savings

From August 30 to September 16, guests can save $5 on a purchase of $20 or more

West Palm Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Labor Day weekend might signal the end of vacation season, but TooJay’s extends summer break with more than two weeks of savings by offering guests $5 off a purchase of $20 or more from Thursday, August 30 through Sunday, September 16.

To receive the deal, the restaurant known for its generous servings of homemade New York deli favorites asks guests to print or show the coupon, which is valid only from August 30 to September 16, cannot be combined with any other offer and is not valid on holiday orders.

Freebies, rewards and special deals are TooJay’s way of thanking guests for their loyalty year-round. Simply register for the Delicious Rewards program through the restaurant’s mobile app, available for iOS and Android devices, and enjoy a free dessert. Once registered, every dollar spent for dining in or take-out equals one point earned. Every 150 points equals a $10 reward!

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s has grown to 28 restaurants throughout Florida and currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the West Coast of Florida, the Orlando area, The Villages and Polk County.

TooJay’s received the 2018 and 2017 Dining Award for Best Deli from Orlando Magazine, two Foodie Awards for Best Deli and Best Take-Out from the Orlando Sentinel, the 2016 Best of South Florida Award for Best Deli from the Sun Sentinel and ranked eighth in the country for Family Dining by Consumer Reports.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com. Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 88 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli.

