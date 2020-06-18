Toojay’s Can Create the Perfect Picnic for July 4th

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Whether you’re celebrating Independence Day at the beach, in the park or in your backyard, TooJay’s Deli makes it easy to please everyone with All-American favorites ready to travel.

Whether you’re craving a hamburger, a hot dog or a TooJay’s Classic piled high corned beef and pastrami sandwich on freshly baked rye, TooJay’s can get it individually boxed and ready for your July 4 celebration. And, don’t forget dessert! TooJay’s has delicious cookies, slices of cake, brownies and more.

Menu selections are available for takeout or curbside pickup. Guests can order online through TooJay’s website , on the Delicious Rewards app or at www.toojays.com/order-now . Curbside is available only on pre-paid orders through the app or website.

TooJay’s dining rooms are now open at all locations throughout Florida in compliance with all capacity and distancing requirements from local and state governments and adhering to enhanced sanitation procedures. For the latest information on how TooJay’s is navigating the COVID-19 situation, please visit TooJays.com/how-we-are-navigating-covid-19 . Guests are encouraged to visit TooJay’s website to check dining hours as they may vary by location.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the West Coast of Florida, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received three Palm Beach Post 2020 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich, Best Dessert and Best Caterer; 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli; the 2019 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale; and the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com . Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli .