  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Too much focus on COVID-19 numbers, not enough on declining severity, Pa. doctor says

June 24, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By

Too much focus on COVID-19 numbers, not enough on declining severity, Pa. doctor says