Tony Roma's closes TR Fire Grill in Winter Park

Tony Roma’s TR Fire Grill closed it’s Winter Park location Monday after two years.

The TR Fire Grill restaurant at The Ravaudage development was designed as a venture into a hipper, modern spin-off for the 56-year-old steakhouse chain headquartered in Orlando.

“After two amazing years providing Central Florida with American-bistro inspired dishes, we’ve decided to close our doors on February 26, 2018,” said a statement from Romacorp spokeswoman Esther McIlvain. “While our Winter Park, Florida location allowed us to cater to many Central Florida locals and visitors, we’ve made the decision to close and seek new opportunities and potential new location options.”

TR Fire Grill served up dishes such as smoked chicken “lollipops,” black bean and quinoa burgers and wood grill shrimp, a bit of a counter to the ribs and steak heavy menu at flagship Tony Roma’s restaurants.

The company was allowing employees to transfer to other locations within the company, including the Tony Roma’s Steakhouse restaurant on International Drive or the location in Sunny Isles.

Tony Roma’s, a once national name in steakhouses, has struggled to reinvigorate the brand in recent years but has managed to open new franchise locations in recent months in West Palm Beach and Denver, the first American expansions since 2014. There are more new restaurants set to open in Colorado, Tennessee and Idaho this year.

TR Fire Grill also had a location near Orlando International Airport, but closed it in 2015.

TR Fire Grill also has locations in Hawaii and Malaysia.

Another restaurant at The Ravaudage development in Winter Park, taco spot Zona Fresca, closed last month as well.

