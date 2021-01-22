Tom Sacco – New CEO, Chief Happiness Officer and President of Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlors and Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen

( RestaurantNews.com ) Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, LLC has appointed Thomas Sacco, a 30+ year restaurant executive as the new transformational CEO, Chief Happiness Officer and President of its two restaurant brands: Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlors , a Midwest pizza chain with a cult-like following for its famous Taco Joe pizza, and Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen with locations in Florida, Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan. Mr. Sacco joined the company in October and hit the ground running with the goal of national expansion for both restaurant chains through aggressive franchising efforts.

Mr. Sacco led the image refresh and revitalized franchised growth at Ponderosa Steakhouse & Buffet and Bonanza Family Restaurant, both domestically and internationally, for the legacy brands. In addition, Sacco was instrumental in the national expansion of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse and Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shoppes.

Happy Joe’s, a fast casual Top 200 concept, has an extremely loyal following and offers a fun, family- friendly experience which includes unique pizza creations, pasta, wings, salads, appetizers, and old- fashioned hand-dipped ice cream, as well as a Family Fun Center for kids of all ages to play games and win prizes. The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner along with delivery, carryout, drive thru, and catering services. Happy Joe’s continues to outperform the restaurant industry during these turbulent Covid-19 times. Tony Sacco’s offers full-service casual dining. The fully licensed concept serves authentic hand-crafted, coal fired pizzas, pastas, burgers, and appetizers, along with salads and Panini sandwiches in a unique exhibition-kitchen setting. The menu features amazing Italian entrees, show- stopping desserts and an impressive selection of craft beers.

Tom Sacco stated, “I am extremely excited and honored to work with two unique, fan-favorite concepts that are so different, but both compete extremely well in different pizza segments of the restaurant industry. Both brands offer great growth and financial potential to the hundreds of markets across America where “Happy Places” are needed, especially during these depressing Covid-19 times. When unit sales are up during a pandemic, which we are experiencing, you know your brands are winners!”

Sacco’s recent appointment and commitment to growth at both Happy Joe’s and Tony Sacco’s has already sparked a heightened interest from potential franchisees across the country, with special financial concessions being offered for conversions from other concepts during this Covid-19 period.

Contact:

Kristel Whitty-Ersan, VP of Marketing

563-650-4680

kristele@happyjoes.com

