Tom’s Urban Appoints Shannon McNiel as President and Chief Operating Officer

Shannon McNiel

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Tom’s Urban, a fast growing eater-tainment concept and modern casual dining restaurant, today announced the appointment of Shannon McNiel as President and Chief Operating Officer. Leveraging over 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry, McNiel will focus on overseeing, developing, and setting the direction for Tom’s Urban’s operational activities.

“Shannon has a tremendous track record of delivering results in this industry and we couldn’t have hired a better person to help drive the anticipated growth of our brand,” says Tom Ryan, Executive Chairman of Tom’s Urban. “He is an accomplished and passionate leader whose expertise will continue to build Tom’s Urban as the premiere eater-tainment destination for guests looking for a dynamic sports, music and entertainment experience, all while enjoying delicious food and great drinks.”

McNiel was most recently a Market Partner with Texas Roadhouse. Prior to that, he held an executive leadership role with Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. During his tenure with Darden Restaurants, McNiel held operational roles at Red Lobster and Longhorn Steakhouse where he was the three-time recipient of the Endeavor Award, which is awarded to the #1 Director of Operations. Mr. McNiel studied political science at Howard Payne University and criminal justice at Weatherford College. He is also involved in numerous volunteer endeavors including contributions to the Houston Food Bank and Houston Police Foundation.

Tom’s Urban is owned by Black Shamrock Partners, formerly Consumer Concept Group, a Denver-based investment and operating company, focused on launching, operating and investing in Experience Based Lifestyle Economy brands in the consumer, lifestyle and event sectors. Tom’s Urban has locations currently at LA Live in Los Angeles, Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, NYNY Hotel in Las Vegas and Ilani Casino in Portland.

About Tom’s Urban

Partners Rick Schaden and Tom Ryan founded Tom’s Urban to be a leading eater-tainment destination where guests can enjoy a modern American comfort menu offering of entrées and small plates with a twist in a polished casual restaurant setting. Tom’s Urban offers the best of everything – breakfast, lunch, dinner, late night, epic handcrafted cocktails and cold beer, and good company in a hip, inviting and entertaining atmosphere. For more information, visit www.tomsurban.com.

About Black Shamrock Partners

Black Shamrock Partners, formerly Consumer Concept Group, is an innovative investment and operating company, focused on launching, operating and investing in consumer, franchising and lifestyle brands. They also invest opportunistically in private businesses, real estate and alongside alternative investment managers. Black Shamrock Partners is guided by a relentless focus on investing in tomorrow’s demands and is managed by a group of officers with deep expertise in the restaurant, lifestyle, entertainment and sports industries. Their investment philosophy is rigorously centered on aligning interests and the virtues of patient capital, allowing them to pursue growth plans and make strategic decisions solely in the best interests of the companies in which they invest.

Contact:

Jim Furrer

646-677-1808

BlackShamrock@icrinc.com