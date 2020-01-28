Togo’s Is Offering Exciting Incentive Programs for Franchisees Looking To Join the Brand in 2020

The sandwich franchise is gearing up for a big 2020 thanks to their new 3.0 store concept, targeted growth and two development incentive programs.

San Jose, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Togo’s , the fast-casual sandwich shop, has announced two exciting incentive programs to encourage rapid franchise growth in 2020. The new offerings include Togo’s Development Incentive Program for first-time franchisees joining the team and the Seasoned Operator Incentive Program for established franchisees looking to expand their portfolio.

“We are offering these two special development incentive programs to candidates who are as excited about the future of the Togo’s brand as we are,” said Glenn Lunde, CEO . “Togo’s is an organization that’s been successful for a very long time and we want to support our franchise candidates in every way we can during our monumental growth phase.”

Since starting in San Jose, California in 1971, the West Coast leader in high quality, truly delicious sandwiches has grown to include over 200 locations open or under development . While Togo’s has always stayed ‘true to the sandwich,’ the fast-casual brand’s recent ‘ 3.0’ upgrade has firmly established them as exciting and relevant to the next generation of fans. The transformation started earlier this year with the remodel of five California stores and will continue to spread across the rest of the system in 2020 and beyond.

Now, the two incentive programs will help bring new franchisees to the refreshed concept and also encourage existing franchisees to expand.

The Development Incentive Program

A limited number of qualified candidates who enter into a franchise agreement and/or a multi-unit agreement with Togo’s will be eligible for the Development Incentive Program. At this time, the Development Incentive Program is only offered with respect to the first 10 franchise agreements that are executed with qualified candidates by April 1, 2020.

“Instead of the usual $30,000 fee, franchisees who are a part of the Development Incentive Program will pay a franchise fee of $15,000 if they are a new Togo’s franchisee, or $7,500 if they are an existing Togo’s franchisee and benefit from a 50% reduction in royalties for the first 24 months of operation for each new restaurant they open,” said John Dyer, Director of Franchise Sales and Real Estate . “We want to support the growth of all Togo’s franchisees, both established and new.”

In each case, in order to receive the benefits under the Development Incentive Program, franchisees must sign a lease for their first Togo’s location to be developed no later than December 31, 2020.

The Seasoned Operator Incentive Program

“To support experienced entrepreneurs who are looking to expand their portfolios, we are also offering a special incentive program to a limited number of qualified seasoned operators of other franchise concepts,” said Dyer. “At this time, the Seasoned Operator Incentive Program is only offered with respect to the first two multi-unit agreements executed with qualified candidates by April 1, 2020.”

In order to participate in the Seasoned Operator Incentive Program, franchisees must have held a controlling ownership interest in multiple franchised restaurants, retail or service businesses for at least five years within the last 10-year-period. The franchisee must also have a proven track record of the successful development and operation of multiple franchised businesses.

For those who qualify and enter into a multi-unit agreement with Togo’s for the development of at least three restaurants, the initial franchise fee will only be $15,000 under the first franchise agreement and $7,500 under each additional agreement. Additionally, they will receive reduced royalties for the first four years of operation for each restaurant opened under the agreement. The royalties under this incentive start at 1% for the first 12 months and increase by 1% every 12 months until reaching the standard fee structure of 5% in year five. In order to receive the benefits under the Seasoned Operator Incentive Program, franchisees must sign a lease for their first Togo’s location to be developed no later than December 31, 2020.

As the brand continues this year of significant change with the integration of a Speed Line Kitchen, self-ordering kiosk technology and fresh menu offerings , Togo’s recognizes that unparalleled franchisee support is an integral aspect of successful innovation in 2020. By being a resource for its franchise system, Togo’s will continue to remain far above the competition for years to come.

“There is a lot of energy surrounding the brand right now and things are moving in a great direction,” said Lunde. “With this exciting team and strategy in place, we can’t wait to partner with new and established franchisees to take Togo’s to the next level.”

The startup costs for a Togo’s franchise range from $274,000 to $508,700. To learn more about franchising with Togo’s, visit http://www.togos.com/franchising/why-togos/ .

About Togo’s Eateries, LLC

Togo’s Sandwiches was founded in 1971 in San Jose, California, by a young college student with a large appetite and little money who was looking to make sandwiches the way he liked them — big, fresh and meaty. Today, that spirit of the founder and the original sandwich shop continues. Like the first days of the brand, Togo’s products are still made with only the highest quality ingredients, including fresh artisan breads, hand sliced premium pastrami, turkey and roast beef, as well as Hass avocados hand-mashed in-house daily. Togo’s is a franchised business that offers entrepreneurs a terrific opportunity to own their own business. With more than 200 locations open and under development throughout the West, the brand is a restaurant staying ahead of the pack. For more information, to find your closest Togo’s location, or to order online, please visit www.togos.com .