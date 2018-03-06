Togo’s Names Corey Wilde Chief Development Officer

California-based Sandwich Franchise Taps Industry Veteran to Continue Mission of Accelerated Expansion

Corey Wilde

San Jose, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Togo’s Holdings, LLC has named Corey Wilde as Chief Development Officer. Wilde will work closely with the Togo’s leadership team to continue to expand Togo’s West Coast presence and bring the company’s signature big, fresh, and meaty sandwiches to new markets.

“Corey has an impressive track record of developing strategic plans and delivering quality results within the franchise restaurant industry. His innovative mindset and experience is a welcome addition to our team. As we continue to evolve our brand and focus on our mission of strategic expansion, Corey will play a pivotal role in making sure that we are growing with franchisees who share our values and provide them the direction to be successful,” said Glenn Lunde, President of Togo’s.

Before joining Togo’s, Wilde served as Vice President of Franchise Development and Real Estate for Bruster’s Ice Cream and Nathan’s Famous Inc. Prior to that, Wilde was the Director of Franchise Development at Kahala Brands, the parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. Wilde also brings extensive experience in the real estate sector, which will further enhance the support given to new Togo’s franchisees and existing franchisees as they expand with new units.

“Togo’s presents a tremendous franchise opportunity for growth-focused investors who want to bring a positive and delicious concept to their communities. I’m extremely excited to play a role in the next evolution of Togo’s where I’ll be able to leverage my skillset by bringing on exceptional operators to represent our brand and opening next-generation stores in A+ markets. Togo’s truly is the best place to eat, the best place to work and the best place to own.” said Wilde.

Togo’s currently has more than 220 units open throughout the West Coast and is known for the quality and quantity of its ingredients. Last year, the brand introduced comprehensive menu enhancements and a new speed-line assembly process to improve the customer experience. The brand is also preparing for a store redesign to further their mission to be the foremost sandwich innovator on the West Coast.

“Over the past 20 years I’ve been fortunate enough to represent numerous brands in various categories. I’ve always enjoyed brands that are both rich in history and carve out a niche of their own to stand out amongst competitors,” said Wilde. “Togo’s has been a community staple in California since 1971 for a reason – we have the best sandwiches, bar none. If you haven’t had a #7 roast beef with extra peppers, you don’t know what you’re missing!”

About Togo’s Eateries, LLC

Togo’s was founded in 1971 by a young college student with a large appetite and little money looking to make sandwiches the way he liked them — big, fresh and meaty. Today that spirit of the founder and original sandwich shop continues. Togo’s products are still made with only the highest quality ingredients; including fresh Artisan breads, hand sliced premium pastrami, turkey and roast beef, as well as Hass avocados hand-mashed in restaurant every day. With nearly 250 locations open and under development throughout the West, Togo’s is a franchise-based business that offers a terrific opportunity for those new entrepreneurs that would like to own their own business. For more information visit www.togos.com.

