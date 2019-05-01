Togo’s Launches New Hot and Melty Pretzel Sandwiches

Menu Additions Include a New Line of Hot Pretzel Choices as well as Hot and Melty Versions of Fan Favorites Like the Turkey & Cheese and Clubhouse Melt

San Jose, CA (RestaurantNews.com) For the first time in its 48-year history, Togo’s is turning up the heat. As the California-based sandwich franchise known for its signature pastrami, hand-mashed avocado and generous portions embarks on a brand revamp that includes a new store design as well as operating system, Togo’s is also excited to introduce its new hot and melty sandwiches this April.

Thanks to the addition of a new combination-oven that not only speeds up service, but provides the versatility needed to create transformational menu innovation, the Togo’s experience is becoming even more delicious. Following the wildly successful launch of its Pretzelrami sandwich last year, Togo’s is expanding the line to include two additional hot pretzel sandwich offerings. These tasty new options are available this April.

The new Turkey Bistro features ¼ lb. of turkey breast, aged white cheddar cheese and smokehouse bacon with a zesty new Bistro sauce.

Pretzelrami includes over ¼ lb. of Togo’s world-famous pastrami with melted white cheddar cheese, yellow mustard and crisp dill pickles.

Finally, the new Chicken Dijon contains ¼ lb. of all-natural, rotisserie-style chicken, black forest ham and aged white cheddar cheese with Dijon Mayo.

“Togo’s has been serving toasted sandwiches using a flat-iron, panini style grill for several years, but it could not provide our guests with the ideal hot sandwich experience,” said SVP of Marketing, Anna Nero. “When we began work on Togo’s new store design, we also explored new equipment that would give our franchisees the ability to offer the very best hot and melty sandwiches. We tested a state-of-the-art combi-oven that made our existing hot sandwiches even tastier, allowed our guests’ favorite cold sandwiches to be served hot and melty and created all sorts of new product opportunities, like the expansion of our hot pretzel sandwich choices.”

Togo’s continues to innovate to meet the changing preferences of its existing fans as well as to introduce the legendary West Coast sandwich maker to new guests. Togo’s new hot sandwiches catapult the brand to the top ranks in the competitive sandwich segment, strengthening its position as an industry mainstay in California.

“When making brand changes, we always consider our three-pronged approach to our overall mission. Our focus on enriching the lives of others will allow us to become the best place to work for employees, the best place to eat for guests, and the best place to own for our franchisees,” said Togo’s CEO, Glenn Lunde. “The new Togo’s store design, combi-oven, and service model align with this mission and open up a whole new avenue for us as far as product development is concerned. The addition of hot sandwiches to our menu is just the beginning.”

The addition of hot sandwiches to its menu exemplifies Togo’s commitment to an elevated experience for its customers, employees and franchisees alike. With over 200 locations open and in development, Togo’s is continuing to expand with the help of passionate franchise partners who are excited about the brand’s upward trajectory and growth initiatives in California.

About Togo’s Eateries, LLC

Togo’s Sandwiches was founded in 1971 in San Jose, California, by a young college student with a large appetite and little money who was looking to make sandwiches the way he liked them — big, fresh and meaty. Today, that spirit of the founder and the original sandwich shop continues. Like the first days of the brand, Togo’s products are still made with only the highest quality ingredients, including fresh artisan breads, hand sliced premium pastrami, turkey and roast beef, as well as Hass avocados hand-mashed in-house daily. Togo’s is a franchised business that offers entrepreneurs a terrific opportunity to own their own business. With more than 200 locations open and under development throughout the West, the brand is a restaurant staying ahead of the pack. For more information, to find your closest Togo’s location, or to order online, please visit www.togos.com .

