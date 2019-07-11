Togo’s Launches All New Hot Chicken Sandwiches

The California-based sandwich franchise launched three hot chicken sandwiches July 10th— signature Brewpub Chicken, Buffalo Chicken and BBQ Chipotle Chicken

San Jose, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Building off its successful hot pretzel sandwich introduction earlier this year, Togo’s is now bringing three delicious hot and melty chicken sandwiches to its menu. Togo’s continues to deliver on its brand promise to be True to the Sandwich with this revamp and the introduction of the new tasty Hot Chicken Trio.

The three new hot chicken sandwiches will roll out to the entire Togo’s system on July 10th. The Hot Chicken Trio features a powerhouse of flavors and includes:

The Buffalo Chicken: Featuring all-natural, rotisserie-style chicken covered with melted pepper jack cheese, creamy ranch dressing and drizzled with Frank’s famous Red Hot Buffalo Sauce

“We are excited to meet guest demand with the arrival of our new hot chicken sandwiches,” said Togo’s CEO, Glenn Lunde. “Togo’s has always prided itself on exceptional made-to-order sandwiches that use only the freshest ingredients and we are thrilled to be able to innovate with new hot sandwich options while staying ‘true to the sandwich’ and maintaining the quality that made us famous.”

About Togo’s Eateries, LLC

Togo’s Sandwiches was founded in 1971 in San Jose, California, by a young college student with a large appetite and little money who was looking to make sandwiches the way he liked them — big, fresh and meaty. Today, that spirit of the founder and the original sandwich shop continues. Like the first days of the brand, Togo’s products are still made with only the highest quality ingredients, including fresh artisan breads, hand sliced premium pastrami, turkey and roast beef, as well as Hass avocados hand-mashed in-house daily. Togo’s is a franchised business that offers entrepreneurs a terrific opportunity to own their own business. With more than 200 locations open and under development throughout the West, the brand is a restaurant staying ahead of the pack. For more information, to find your closest Togo’s location, or to order online, please visit www.togos.com.

