Togo’s Introduces New Pastrami Cheese Steak Sandwich

The California-based sandwich pioneer is adding to its successful line of cheese steak sandwiches by launching one featuring their world famous Pastrami on Wednesday, July 6th.

San Jose, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Bringing fresh, exciting flavors to the menu, Togo’s , the over 160-unit California based sandwich franchise, is adding a new cheese steak to its menu. Starting Wednesday, July 6th, customers will be able to order the new Pastrami Cheese Steak.

The new item features a quarter pound of Togo’s world-famous hot pastrami and combines it with sautéed mushrooms, roasted red bell peppers and sliced onions that are then topped with melty American cheese and zesty chipotle mayo that is made from scratch in all of its restaurants. This new twist on the classic cheese steak will only be available at Togo’s.

“We’re always looking for ways to provide new flavors to our guests, and the success of our cheese steak line is just another example of that,” said Anna Nero, SVP of Marketing for Togo’s. “This Pastrami Cheese Steak combines our most popular ingredient with a dialed up cheese steak flavor profile!”

The new Pastrami Cheese Steak joins a lineup of all-star cheese steak sandwiches that are already available:

Cheese Steak: This classic sandwich features a quarter pound of warm, tender steak combined with sautéed mushrooms, roasted red bell peppers and sliced onions that’s covered in melty American cheese and chipotle mayo.

Chicken Cheese Steak: This sandwich offers the same fixings as the classic option but instead comes with a quarter pound of Togo’s all-natural, rotisserie-style chicken.

Special offers will be available for Rewards Members who order the new Pastrami Cheese Steak, and there will also be social contests where guests have the ability to win prizes.

About Togo’s Eateries, LLC

Togo’s Sandwiches was founded in 1971 in San Jose, California, by a young college student with a large appetite and little money who was looking to make sandwiches the way he liked them — big, fresh and meaty. Today, that spirit of the founder and the original sandwich shop continues. Like the first days of the brand, Togo’s products are still made with only the highest quality ingredients, including fresh artisan breads, hand sliced premium pastrami, turkey and roast beef, as well as Hass avocados hand-mashed in-house daily. Togo’s is a franchised business that offers entrepreneurs a terrific opportunity to own their own business. With over 160 locations open and under development throughout the West, the brand is a restaurant staying ahead of the pack. For more information, to find your closest Togo’s location, or to order online, please visit www.togos.com .

The current initial investment for a Togo’s franchise ranges from $216,500 to $451,500, which includes a $30,000 franchise fee. For more information, visit https://togosfranchise.com .

