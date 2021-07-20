Togo’s Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary With a Franchise Development Incentive Program

As a salute to its golden anniversary, the fast-casual sandwich franchise is dishing out a 50% discount on its initial franchise fee plus 50% off the first year of royalties.

San Jose, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Togo’s , the West Coast’s favorite sandwich franchise, is celebrating 50 years of big, fresh and meaty sandwich-making this July. As a way to commemorate the milestone, Togo’s is giving new and existing franchisees the opportunity to cash in on an exciting Development Incentive Program. The incentive includes a 50% discount toward the initial franchise fee plus 50% off the first year of franchise royalties.

“We are offering this special Development Incentive Program to candidates who are as excited about the next 50 years of the Togo’s brand as we are,” said Glenn Lunde, CEO . “Togo’s is an organization that’s been successful for a very long time, and we want to support our franchise candidates in every way we can during our monumental growth phase.”

The Development Incentive Program will be limited to the first ten single- or multi-unit store agreements executed by qualified new or existing Togo’s franchisees . In order to receive these benefits, franchisees must sign a lease agreement for their first location no later than March 31,2022.

The initiative comes as part of Togo’s efforts to keep up its recent growth momentum and continue delivering customers the fresh and meaty flavors they crave, and Lunde and the rest of the leadership team couldn’t be more excited to grow the brand beyond its California roots and into new parts of the country.

“50 years is an incredible milestone to reach, and after a year as tumultuous as 2020, we all need a little something to celebrate,” said Glenn Lunde, CEO of the brand. “Togo’s is looking forward to continuing to expand across the West Coast and beyond with franchisees both old and new.”

Letha Tran, who just signed on to open her fourth location , recognizes that the brand has nowhere to go but up as the country continues to grow and adapt to the new normal.

“My dream had always been to open one store and stick with it. I wanted that stable income. I wanted to own my business. I didn’t expect to expand. But almost every year since coming into the system, I have built or acquired another restaurant,” said Tran.

Founded in 1971, Togo’s has held its commitment to serving only the freshest, highest-quality artisan breads and premium sliced deli meats. It’s thanks to that passion Togo’s has developed a following that has helped it grow to more nearly 200 locations throughout the West Coast.

The current initial investment for Togo’s franchise ranges from $216,500 to $451,500, which includes a $15,000 to $30,000 franchise fee. For more information, visit https://www.togos.com/franchising .

