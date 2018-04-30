Togo’s Is Back and Better Than Ever!

Togo’s Launches Brand Refresh Including New Marketing Campaign & Signature Sandwich

San Jose, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Togo’s, known for its big, fresh, and meaty sandwiches, is proud to announce its new brand anthem, True to the Sandwich, along with the addition of its newest signature menu item, the Pretzelrami. Featuring over a quarter pound of Togo’s famous pastrami piled high on a soft pretzel roll, the Pretzelrami is toasted with two slices of white cheddar cheese, aged for seven months, and is finished off with tangy yellow mustard and crisp dill pickles. The introduction of this delicious new sandwich reflects Togo’s ongoing commitment to providing guests with the highest quality, generous portions, and an engaging dining experience they won’t find anywhere else.

In addition to introducing the Pretzelrami, Togo’s has been hard at work reimagining the 47-year-old company to focus on what fans love most about the brand. This has been done by making sure the look and feel of all marketing efforts, from store design to packaging, truly represent the brand’s storied culture and what makes Togo’s so unique from other sandwich concepts. Guests will begin noticing immediate changes, including an updated logo, new employee uniforms and vibrant new packaging. Stores will also undergo a facelift which will be rolled out gradually at its over 220 locations, as well as all new restaurants moving forward.

“Togo’s has been pretty quiet the last few years, but we’re thrilled to begin sharing our many exciting brand improvements with existing and new guests,” said Glenn Lunde, President of Togo’s. “Our commitment is to be relentlessly ‘True to the Sandwich’ in everything we do, which means staying laser focused on what matters most to our guests, and that’s bold flavors, premium ingredients, and generous portions.”

Togo’s is celebrating its brand refresh with a new marketing campaign developed by Siltanen & Partners of Los Angeles titled, “How Far Would You Go for a Togo?” which illustrates the extreme and humorous lengths that people will go to get their favorite Togo’s sandwich. Fans are encouraged to share their own stories about how far they would go for a “Togo” on social media.

Lunde continued, “our Pretzelrami takes our famous traditional pastrami sandwich to a whole new level of taste and quality. We’re confident guests will appreciate our fresh, new approach to the Togo’s they’ve grown up with and have loved since that very first bite!”

Fans may claim a $3 OFF Pretzelrami coupon by joining Togo’s Rewards Program at this link. Click here to view Togo’s new commercials and updated marketing materials. To find your nearest Togo’s location and to order online, visit www.togos.com.

About Togo’s Eateries, LLC

Togo’s Sandwiches was founded in 1971 in San Jose, Calif. by a young college student with a large appetite and little money, looking to make sandwiches the way he liked them — big, fresh and meaty. Today that spirit of the founder and the original sandwich shop continues. Like the first days of the brand, Togo’s products are still made with only the highest quality ingredients, including fresh artisan breads, hand sliced premium pastrami, turkey and roast beef, as well as Hass avocados hand-mashed in restaurant daily. Togo’s is a franchise-based business that offers entrepreneurs a terrific opportunity to own their own business. With more than 220 locations open and under development throughout the West, the brand is a restaurant staying ahead of the pack. For more information, to find your closest Togo’s location, or to order online, please visit www.togos.com.

Contact:

Chelsea McKinney

Powerhouse Communications

www.powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

Chelsea@powerhousecomm.com