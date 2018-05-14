Todd Richards' 'Soul' details his 'culinary evolution' as a chef

Chef Todd Richards left Chicago nearly 30 years ago for Atlanta, where he has found considerable success as a chef and restaurateur. However, childhood memories of growing up on the Far Southeast Side at East 101st Street and South Crandon Avenue, of food cooked, shared and enjoyed with his beloved family, are found in his new cookbook, his first, titled “Soul: A Chef’s Culinary Evolution in 150 Recipes” (Oxmoor House, $35).

This book, he explained, is a chef’s journey and it begins at the beginning. “Beginnings, for me, is always with family,’’ he said. Writing in the introduction, Richards described “Soul” as “my homage to the cuisine of my family and ancestors. These are the ingredients of my people. This is my sermon about my Soul food. “

One might rightfully put the emphasis on the word “my.” For, as he also notes in the introduction, the chapters may start with a “recipe that’s relatively traditional in the African-American culinary repertoire,” but subsequent recipes trace his own “exploration of different flavor combinations and techniques.”

Commendably, Richards does what he can in “Soul” to make it easy for the reader to do the same. Recipes are followed by food pairing suggestions and tips on what to drink. There are sample menus, too, including one that evokes holiday celebrations with Chicago neighbors and offers a list of tunes found on the radio to go with it.

“The flavors used in Soul cooking remain an expression of where we came from,” Richards writes. “Equally important, how we cook today defines where we want to go.”

Richards doesn’t worry too much about people’s notions of what Soul food can or should be.

“Once they taste, they see,” he says simply.

Yet, Richards writes that he got hung up on labels when first working on recipes for the book, which is organized not by meal type or courses but ingredients, from berries to lamb to corn to root vegetables.

“I started by trying to create dishes that were stereotypically Southern or Soul in category and soon realized that approaching a dish based on preconceived notions limits creativity. So I chose to toss limitations aside,” he wrote, adding a paragraph or so later: “Limit the labels. You’ll liberate yourself in the kitchen, grow as a cook, and your taste buds will have better dining experiences.”

These words are found in the book’s first food chapter, “Collards.” And the recipes in that chapter neatly illustrate how Richards approached the work. Collard greens with smoked ham hocks is the first recipe; fairly standard. But that dish is followed by an array of presentations, including pickled collard green stems; a bacon, collard and fried egg sandwich; oysters poached in collard green pesto on cheese crisps with caviar; and collard green ramen. That ramen dish, by the way, was inspired by the yakamein served at an unidentified Chinese restaurant at 87th and Stony Island that Richards used to go to as a child.

“This recipe pays homage to that dish, but with accents of Southern culture,” the recipe note reads. “It’s not a replication, but my interpretation and ‘thank you’ to that restaurant for inspiring me to be a chef.’”

Richards hopes his cookbook will inspire African-American chefs to “embrace our culture of soul food and use it as a platform for new and exciting dishes.” Asked what advice he’d give to these aspiring chefs, he urged them to “really invest in their own community and own who they are.”

If that means being a great pastry chef, be a great pastry chef, he said.

“Honestly, I believe the first time I walked into the kitchen I knew I would be a chef,’’ Richards said.

Described in press materials as a “self-taught chef who paid his dues in numerous restaurant kitchens before becoming an executive chef who garnered national attention,” Richards is chef/owner of Richards’ Southern Fried at Krog Street Market in Atlanta.

What’s next for him? Well, there’s a book tour coming up and then “as a chef, I have to get back to the restaurant for a little bit,” he said.

See Todd Richards at Lit Fest

Richards returns to Chicago for an appearance at Printers Row Lit Fest on June 10 to demo recipes and talk about his book, “Soul.” Details will be found at the festival website: printersrowlitfest.org. He is also scheduled to take part in a special dinner June 12 at Big Jones restaurant in Andersonville. For information and reservations, go to bigjoneschicago.com.

Grit-crusted shrimp with shrimp butter

Prep: 30 minutes (plus 15 minutes marinating)

Cook: 10 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

From “Soul” by Todd Richards. “Utilizing grits as a coating for the shrimp speaks to the grain’s versatility,” he writes.

1½ pounds head-on, unpeeled large raw shrimp

1 cup buttermilk (whole if you can find it)

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ teaspoon lemon zest

Pinch of red pepper flakes

½ cup uncooked instant grits or polenta

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon granulated onion

¼ teaspoon granulated garlic

¼ teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

1 cup blended olive oil

Shrimp butter (see recipe below)

Lemon wedges

1 Peel and devein the shrimp, leaving the heads on. Reserve the shells to make the shrimp butter.

2 Combine the buttermilk, Worcestershire sauce, lemon zest and red pepper flakes in a medium bowl or large zip-close plastic freezer bag. Add the shrimp. Cover or seal and refrigerate, 15 minutes.

3 Stir together the grits, salt, granulated onion, granulated garlic and black pepper in a shallow dish.

4 Remove the shrimp from the marinade; discard marinade. Heat the oil in a skillet over medium. Dredge the shrimp in the grits mixture, and toss to coat. Fry shrimp, in 2 batches, until the shrimp are done and the crust is golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes per side. Drain the shrimp onto a plate lined with paper towels. Serve with shrimp butter and lemon wedges.

Nutrition information per serving: 260 calories, 43 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 345 mg cholesterol, 6 g carbohydrates, 0 g sugar, 43 g protein, 655 mg sodium, 0 g fiber

Shrimp butter

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Makes: 2 cups

Todd Richards writes: “A classic court bouillon, made by sauteing the shrimp shells and simmering with the wine aromatics, is blended with butter to highlight flavors of salt and sea.”

1 teaspoon blended olive oil

3 ounces shrimp shells (about 1½ cups, from 1½ pounds raw shrimp)

1 tablespoon dry white wine

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 sprig thyme

1 pound unsalted butter, softened

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon lemon zest

1 Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed medium stockpot over medium. Add the shrimp shells and cook, stirring often, 2 minutes. Add the wine, garlic and thyme. Cook, stirring constantly, 30 seconds. Remove from the heat. Remove and discard the thyme sprig.

2 Transfer the shrimp shell mixture to the bowl of a heavy-duty electric stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Add the butter and salt. Beat on medium-high speed until the mixture is creamy, about 2 minutes. Press the mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl using the back of a spoon. Discard solids.

3 Stir the lemon zest into the butter mixture. Transfer the shrimp butter to an airtight container and refrigerate until ready to use.

Nutrition information per serving: 103 calories, 12 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 30 mg cholesterol, 0 g carbohydrates, 0 g sugar, 0 g protein, 62 mg sodium, 0 g fiber

