The Toasted Yolk Names Champion PR Agency of Record

Popular full-service neighborhood eatery selects Dallas-based agency to support next stage of expansion throughout Texas and Southeast

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Toasted Yolk announced today the engagement of Champion as the full-service neighborhood eatery’s Public Relations Agency of Record.

Champion’s scope of work for The Toasted Yolk covers the brand’s public relations, franchise development support and local restaurant marketing (LRM). Champion is tasked with driving franchise leads and proactive outreach to local, national and trade media and influencers. In addition, Champion will provide its signature LRM support in The Toasted Yolk’s home market – Houston – and expansion cities, like Dallas-Fort Worth, Memphis, West Palm Beach, Florida and more.

“Existing restaurant operators across the country are taking note of Toasted Yolk’s forward-thinking business model,” said Toasted Yolk CEO and Co-Founder Chris Milton. “We enlisted Champion to support us as we continue to gain momentum because they not only have well-established media connections in the markets we’ll be entering, but they also have a proven track record of success when it comes to growing brands through franchise development. We have no doubt that this is the beginning of a beautiful partnership for the future of Toasted Yolk.”

Founded in 2002, Dallas-based Champion ranks among the nation’s largest and most acclaimed PR and digital media agencies in the foodservice space, representing blue-chip national brands such as Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Fazoli’s, On The Border, Logan’s Roadhouse, Taco John’s and Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux. The agency’s clientele spans a wide array of industries including high tech, automotive, consumer products, real estate and not-for-profits.

“The Toasted Yolk embodies the future of the day-part dining space and we’re thrilled to be working with them as they begin to gain ground at the national level,” said Champion Principal Eric Spiritas. “After developing a loyal following in Houston, The Toasted Yolk is gearing up for expansion in Texas and across the Southeast, and there’s no better agency to call on than Champion for best-in-class support to reach their development goals. We can’t wait to take this brand to new heights. After all, ‘It’s Never Too Early To Get Toasted.’”

For more information on Champion, including a complete list of clients, visit championmgt.com .

About The Toasted Yolk Cafe

The Toasted Yolk Cafe is a full-service neighborhood eatery featuring reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch classics. Founded by longtime friends Chris Milton and Mathew DeMott in Houston, Texas in 2010, The Toasted Yolk is committed to unwavering quality of food, farm-to-table freshness and unmatched service. Its menus are tailored to meals enjoyed throughout the day, allowing diners to enjoy egg specialties and coffee in the morning, boozy cocktails and savory pancakes at brunch, and a variety of delicious salads, sandwiches and soups at lunch. The Toasted Yolk has more than doubled its size over the last 24 months and currently operates 18 locations throughout the Lone Star State with 22 units in the development process in Texas, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee. For more information, visit thetoastedyolk.com and follow The Toasted Yolk on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

The post The Toasted Yolk Names Champion PR Agency of Record first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.