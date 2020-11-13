The Toasted Yolk Inks Two New Houston-Area Leases

Houston-Based, Full-Service Eatery Announces Expansion with 15th and 16th Location

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Toasted Yolk , a full-service dining concept that serves high-quality breakfast and lunch fare alongside boozy brunch cocktails, announces the signing of two new leases for franchised restaurant spaces in League City and Bellaire, Texas.

Located in Pinnacle Park at 2535 Gulf Freeway South, the 6,110-square-foot League City location is set to open in December 2020. The Bellaire space, which is approximately 4,100-square-feet, is located in the recently rehabilitated Bellaire Town Center at 5103 Bellaire Blvd., Suite 160, on the southwest corner of Bellaire and South Rice Avenue. This location is set to open in March 2021. These two new restaurants are The Toasted Yolk’s 15th and 16th locations.

“We’re thrilled to continue growing our footprint in the Houston-area,” said Chris Milton, CEO and co-founder of The Toasted Yolk. “We believe we have a strong team and structure in place to execute and replicate our standards of serving high-quality food in an upbeat atmosphere across both corporate and franchise locations.”

The Toasted Yolk, open for breakfast and lunch Monday-Sunday from 7AM to 3PM, prides itself on the work-life balance the restaurant provides to its employees. As co-founders Chris Milton and Mathew DeMott, President of The Toasted Yolk, continue to franchise the concept throughout the state of Texas, they are committed to maintaining the restaurant’s reputation for sourcing top-notch ingredients and buying locally at every opportunity to deliver farm-to-table fresh meals for its customers.

“It’s been a crazy year to say the least,” said DeMott. “We are very thankful to have the opportunity to bring our unique offering to new communities throughout Houston and beyond despite these challenging times.”

About The Toasted Yolk Café

The Toasted Yolk Café is a full-service neighborhood eatery featuring reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast and lunch classics. A product of industry veterans and friends Chris Milton and Mathew DeMott, the Toasted Yolk Café is dedicated to serving dishes made with only the highest-quality ingredients and served in a vibrant and comfortable atmosphere. The restaurant is committed to unwavering quality of food, farm-to-table freshness and unmatched service. The menus offered are tailored to meals enjoyed throughout the day, allowing diners to enjoy egg specialties and coffee in the morning, boozy cocktails and savory pancakes at brunch, and a variety of delicious salads, sandwiches and soups at lunch. For more information, please visit https://thetoastedyolk.com . Follow us: Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

