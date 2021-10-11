The Toasted Yolk Cafe Signs Franchise Deals for Significant Growth in Dallas-Fort Worth

Popular full-service neighborhood eatery partners with multi-unit operators to develop nine locations throughout the Metroplex

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Toasted Yolk Cafe is continuing its rapid expansion efforts throughout the Lone Star State as the neighborhood eatery gears up to bring its farm-to-table breakfast, lunch and brunchy booze to Dallas-Fort Worth.

The popular full-service neighborhood eatery today announced that it has signed a franchise agreement to add three new DFW locations to its pipeline. This agreement comes on the heels of multiple franchise deals that The Toasted Yolk recently signed, bringing its DFW development total to nine locations throughout Addison, Flower Mound, Fort Worth, Frisco, McKinney, Plano, Prosper, Richardson and Southlake.

“The Toasted Yolk Cafe is a dominant force in the booming breakfast, brunch and lunch category, so we jumped on the opportunity to bring it to DFW,” said Jacqui Brewer, Toasted Yolk’s newest franchise partner. “In addition to its proven success, the brand features a fully-supported business model that’s designed for maximum bottom-line impact and growth. Not to mention the fact that it’s simply a fun brand to be a part of. The Toasted Yolk is the perfect fit for the DFW market and is sure to be an instant sensation across the Metroplex.”

The agreement with Brewer, former longtime multi-unit operator of Dallas-based Wing Stop, will mark the first of The Toasted Yolk’s DFW openings, with its Addison restaurant slated to open in spring 2022. In addition to the Addison development, The Toasted Yolk announced its Southlake location will open by the beginning of 2022.

“There isn’t an area that agrees that breakfast, brunch and lunch are best served with a cocktail more than DFW,” said CEO and Co-Founder Chris Milton. “We’re proud to partner with such a seasoned restaurant operator like Jacqui to bring The Toasted Yolk to DFW as we continue our growth throughout our home state.”

The Toasted Yolk offers a reimagined interpretation of traditional breakfast and lunch classics. With fan-favorites like its famous Churro Donuts, Cowboy Scramble, West Coast Arnold and Club Sandwich, the chef-driven menu is unmatched in quality and freshness. Of course, it’s never too early to get toasted. Guests can enjoy a full bar with everything from classic mimosas and frozen Bellinis to bloody marys made with Texas’ very own Dripping Spring’s 1876 Vodka.

About The Toasted Yolk Cafe

The Toasted Yolk Cafe is a full-service neighborhood eatery featuring reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch classics. Founded by longtime friends Chris Milton and Mathew DeMott in Houston, Texas in 2010, The Toasted Yolk is committed to unwavering quality of food, farm-to-table freshness and unmatched service. Its menus are tailored to meals enjoyed throughout the day, allowing diners to enjoy egg specialties and coffee in the morning, boozy cocktails and savory pancakes at brunch, and a variety of delicious salads, sandwiches and soups at lunch. The Toasted Yolk has more than doubled its size over the last 24 months and currently operates 18 locations throughout the Lone Star State with 23 units in the development process in Texas, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee. For more information, visit thetoastedyolk.com and follow The Toasted Yolk on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

