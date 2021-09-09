The Toasted Yolk Cafe Makes Its College Station Debut

Popular full-service neighborhood eatery to give away free breakfast for a year, donuts, gift cards and more on Sept. 13

College Station, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Aggies … get ready to get toasted!

That’s right. College Station will soon have a new go-to destination for farm-to-table breakfast, lunch and brunchy booze when The Toasted Yolk Cafe makes its Aggieland debut on Monday, Sept. 13.

Are you a fan of waking up to perfectly poached eggs, strip after strip of crunchy bacon and layer upon layer of thin-sliced turkey and pastrami?! Then you’re going to need to set an early alarm on Sept. 13 because The Toasted Yolk is giving away Free Breakfast for a Year to five lucky winners! To add to the excitement, the popular new restaurant that believes breakfast and lunch are best served with a cocktail is also giving the first 25 dine-in guests a $25 gift card on opening day. And, since it’s never too early to get toasted, guests celebrating Toasted Yolk’s College Station debut can take advantage of half-off mimosas and free donuts while chowing down on any of the delicious entrées available throughout the day, such as the Cowboy Scramble, Brisket Tacos or the famous Yolk Burger.*

Oversleep on grand opening day? Don’t worry. The Toasted Yolk offers half-off mimosas every Friday!

Located at 700 University Dr East Ste. B , the new 4,500-square-foot eatery will feature a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere with indoor and patio dining, a full bar and multiple TVs. The chef-driven menu will include reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast and lunch classics, like its famous Churro Donuts, Cowboy Scramble, West Coast Arnold and Club Sandwich. And to help you wash it all down, a full bar will serve everything from classic mimosas and frozen Bellinis to bloody marys made with Texas’ very own Dripping Spring’s 1876 Vodka.

“As proud College Station residents, my husband and I wanted to bring something to Aggieland that we knew would be a huge hit – and there’s no doubt The Toasted Yolk will be exactly that,” said Franchisee Mary Wong.

“The large portions of high-quality, scratch-made breakfast favorites paired with unmatched service and a lively atmosphere makes The Toasted Yolk stand out from the crowd,” said Franchisee Scott Wong. “We love our tight-knit community and we look forward to adding this one-of-a-kind concept to the mix. We can’t wait to celebrate with everyone next week! Gig ‘em!”

The Toasted Yolk is still seeking team members for its new College Station location. To apply, visit thetoastedyolk.com/careers .

College Station’s new Toasted Yolk will welcome guests with an enthusiastic “howdy!” every day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hospital workers are encouraged to stop by during “Scrub Love” Monday through Thursday between 7-10 a.m. for half-off all bar drinks. For more information, visit thetoastedyolk.com and follow The Toasted Yolk on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

*Restrictions may apply. Free breakfast for a year includes one free entrée per week for one year. $25 gift card cannot be used immediately on the day of receipt. Minimum purchase required for mimosa and donut offer.

The Toasted Yolk Cafe: It’s Never Too Early To Get Toasted.

About The Toasted Yolk Cafe

The Toasted Yolk Cafe is a full-service neighborhood eatery featuring reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch classics. Founded by longtime friends Chris Milton and Mathew DeMott in Houston, Texas in 2010, The Toasted Yolk is committed to unwavering quality of food, farm-to-table freshness and unmatched service. Its menus are tailored to meals enjoyed throughout the day, allowing diners to enjoy egg specialties and coffee in the morning, boozy cocktails and savory pancakes at brunch, and a variety of delicious salads, sandwiches and soups at lunch. The Toasted Yolk has more than doubled its size over the last 24 months and currently operates 17 locations throughout the Lone Star State. For more information, visit thetoastedyolk.com and follow The Toasted Yolk on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

More from Toasted Yolk Cafe

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

The post The Toasted Yolk Cafe Makes Its College Station Debut first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.