The Toasted Yolk Cafe Makes Highly Anticipated Alabama Debut

Popular full-service neighborhood eatery to give away free breakfast for a year, $25 gift cards and more during grand opening celebration in Dothan on Dec. 6

Dothan, AL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dothan, Alabama will soon be the first community outside of Texas to experience The Toasted Yolk Cafe ‘s reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch classics when the popular neighborhood eatery opens its doors on Monday, Dec. 6!

Located at 3070 Ross Clark Circle, the 5,100-square-foot breakfast, brunch and lunch destination will feature a scratch kitchen, full bar service, online ordering, multiple delivery partners, several flat-screen TVs, an expansive patio and a dedicated table for first responders. In addition, to tie in its commitment and pride for the Dothan community, The Toasted Yolk Cafe partnered with local artist Katie Hughes of Eye Catchers Artworks to paint a mural inside the new restaurant.

The popular full-service neighborhood eatery is celebrating its Alabama debut by inviting locals to get toasted! From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 6, Toasted Yolk Dothan will serve free Donuts “Churro Style” – four cake donuts dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with warm caramel dipping sauce – and $3 mimosas. Guests will want to set their alarm clocks early because the first 25 parties in line will receive a $25 gift card, and The Toasted Yolk Cafe is giving away free breakfast for a year to five lucky winners!

To add to the excitement, the ultimate destination for breakfast, brunch and lunch will have a 5-foot egg mascot designed by Jenny Hendrix with Replica Plastics onsite for guests to take photos with on grand opening day.

“We’re beyond thrilled to officially introduce The Toasted Yolk’s boozy brunch and farm-to-table fresh foods to the Dothan community,” said Toasted Yolk Dothan Operator Elri Parker. “Breakfast, brunch and lunch lovers alike can expect to enjoy a lively atmosphere, delicious scratch-made food and the best service in town. We even offer $3 mimosas every Friday for those looking to kick off the weekend early! We can’t wait to open our doors next week and celebrate with everyone in Dothan as we show the area what Toasted Yolk is all about.”

Dothan’s first Toasted Yolk will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Toasted Yolk offers a one-of-a-kind breakfast, brunch and lunch experience. With fan-favorites like its famous Churro Donuts, Cowboy Scramble, West Coast Arnold and Club Sandwich, the chef-driven menu is unmatched in quality and freshness. Of course, it’s never too early to get toasted. Guests can enjoy a full bar with everything from classic mimosas, frozen Bellinis and bloody marys to Rise ‘N’ Shine Punch and Jackie’s Morning Rita.

For more information, visit thetoastedyolk.com and follow The Toasted Yolk on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

The Toasted Yolk Cafe: It’s Never Too Early To Get Toasted.

About The Toasted Yolk Cafe

The Toasted Yolk Cafe is a full-service neighborhood eatery featuring reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch classics. Founded by longtime friends Chris Milton and Mathew DeMott in Houston, Texas in 2010, The Toasted Yolk is committed to unwavering quality of food, farm-to-table freshness and unmatched service. Its menus are tailored to meals enjoyed throughout the day, allowing diners to enjoy egg specialties and coffee in the morning, boozy cocktails and savory pancakes at brunch, and a variety of delicious salads, sandwiches and soups at lunch. The Toasted Yolk has more than doubled its size over the last 24 months and currently operates 18 locations throughout the Lone Star State with 22 units in the development process in Texas, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee. For more information, visit thetoastedyolk.com and follow The Toasted Yolk on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

