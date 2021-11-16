The Toasted Yolk Cafe Executes Franchise Deal to Introduce Boozy Brunch to Kentucky

Popular full-service neighborhood eatery signs area development agreement to open one restaurant in Elizabethtown in spring of 2022

Elizabethtown, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Toasted Yolk Cafe is continuing to fuel rapid growth in new markets across the country as the popular full-service neighborhood eatery prepares to bring its boozy brunch and farm-to-table fresh food to the Bluegrass State!

The Toasted Yolk announced today that it has signed an area development agreement with Operators Christopher Heck and Denita Taylor to open a 4,100-square-foot restaurant in Elizabethtown in the spring of 2022.

“The Toasted Yolk has been growing incredibly fast, and we’re thrilled to continue this momentum by expanding into Kentucky,” said Toasted Yolk CEO and Co-Founder Chris Milton. “Christopher and Denita are well-known business owners in Elizabethtown, so we’re proud to partner with them as they identify strategic local opportunities for our brand.”

Locally known by their real estate agent nickname, The Chris and Dee Team, the couple currently owns and operates general contracting businesses in the area. After meeting with Toasted Yolk Franchise Developer Clay Carson, Co-Owner Matt DeMott and Milton, Heck and Taylor immediately knew the leadership team is genuine and passionate about the brand’s future.

“There is without a doubt a need for a brunch concept in Elizabethtown,” Heck said. “We couldn’t think of a brand better suited to fill that void than The Toasted Yolk. The executive team’s vision is impressive, and the food and service is outstanding. We can’t wait to bring the first Toasted Yolk to Kentucky and eventually grow our portfolio with this promising brand.”

The Toasted Yolk offers a one-of-a-kind breakfast, brunch and lunch experience. With fan-favorites like its famous Churro Donuts, Cowboy Scramble, West Coast Arnold and Club Sandwich, the chef-driven menu is unmatched in quality and freshness. Of course, it’s never too early to get toasted. Guests can enjoy a full bar with everything from classic mimosas, frozen Bellinis and bloody marys to Rise ‘N’ Shine Punch and Jackie’s Morning Rita.

For more information, visit thetoastedyolk.com

The Toasted Yolk Cafe: It’s Never Too Early To Get Toasted.

About The Toasted Yolk Cafe

The Toasted Yolk Cafe is a full-service neighborhood eatery featuring reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch classics. Founded by longtime friends Chris Milton and Mathew DeMott in Houston, Texas in 2010, The Toasted Yolk is committed to unwavering quality of food, farm-to-table freshness and unmatched service. Its menus are tailored to meals enjoyed throughout the day, allowing diners to enjoy egg specialties and coffee in the morning, boozy cocktails and savory pancakes at brunch, and a variety of delicious salads, sandwiches and soups at lunch. The Toasted Yolk has more than doubled its size over the last 24 months and currently operates 18 locations throughout the Lone Star State with 22 units in the development process in Texas, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee. For more information, visit thetoastedyolk.com

