Toasted Yolk Cafe Exceeds Mid-Year Franchise Sales Goals, Signs Five New Franchisees and Continues Expansion Throughout Southeast

After thriving during the pandemic, the better breakfast franchise is leveraging its momentum to become a leader in the booming breakfast, brunch and lunch sector.

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Toasted Yolk Café , the 16-unit better breakfast, brunch and lunch franchise, is riding serious momentum from the last 18 months, signing five new franchisees so far in 2021 with dozens more in the pipeline. The Houston-based brand is on track to exceed its 2021 sales and franchise development goals, setting itself up for continued expansion throughout the Southeast in the coming years.

At the beginning of the year, Toasted Yolk set out to welcome seven new franchise owners into the system over the course of the year. So far, the brand has already inked five new deals with franchise owners with eleven other potential deals on deck. In addition, five existing franchisees decided to expand to additional units in 2021, a testament to the brand’s unwavering corporate support and strong sales even in the midst of the pandemic.

“Toasted Yolk is on track to not only meet but exceed our franchise growth goals, which is really amazing after the year the restaurant industry had in 2020,” said Chris Milton , co-founder of Toasted Yolk. “Despite lockdowns and quarantines, Toasted Yolk continued to thrive both during and after the pandemic, which is due to our team’s commitment to the brand, our ability to pivot operations, and the boom that we have seen in the breakfast and lunch sector.”

The breakfast restaurant industry is currently worth more than $10 billion in the U.S., growing 7% from last year, and is expected to continue that growth trend in the coming years. Besides the draw of delicious omelettes and mimosas, the increase in remote workers seen over the past year in particular means that more people now have the flexibility to go out for breakfast, brunch and lunch on a more regular basis.

Toasted Yolk is building on this sales wave by offering a robust menu of breakfast and lunch options, providing franchisees with the opportunity to tap into early morning and late day crowds, keeping revenue strong from open to close. In addition, delivery-friendly lunch options provide opportunities for off-premise revenue and helped the brand maintain strong sales numbers throughout the pandemic.

The culinary differentiation paired with strong brand growth has encouraged existing Toasted Yolk franchisees to reinvest. 90% of the existing franchisees have either recently opened or are in the process of opening their second or third unit. Despite the pandemic, Toasted Yolk opened four new locations in Texas last year and will be opening its first out of state location in Alabama, Tennessee and Florida in late 2021.

“At a time when so many other restaurants were unfortunately shutting down, Toasted Yolk not only survived, but kept growing and generating interest throughout all of 2020, which has carried into this year,” said Clay Carson , Toasted Yolk’s franchise development consultant. “Not one of our locations had to close. Thus far in 2021, we’ve welcomed new franchisees and our existing franchisees have enough faith in the brand to reinvest with us. Our future is very bright as we expect to add an additional five to seven franchisees in Texas and expand into three new states.”

Startup costs range from $788,000 to $1,155,500. Learn more about franchise opportunities here: https://thetoastedyolk.com/franchise-opportunity/ .

About Toasted Yolk Cafe

Founded in 2010, the Toasted Yolk Café is a full service breakfast and lunch concept offering a mix of creative menu interpretations paired with traditional favorites. Founded by restaurant industry veterans Chris Milton and Mathew DeMott, the Toasted Yolk Café is committed to serving dishes made with only the highest-quality ingredients served in a relaxed and comfortable environment. For more information, visit https://www.thetoastedyolk.com .

