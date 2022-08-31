The Toasted Yolk Cafe Announces Multiple New Openings in the South

Houston-Based Premium Breakfast & Lunch Franchise Announces Record New Store Openings

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Toasted Yolk , a full-service casual dining concept that serves high-quality breakfast and lunch fare alongside boozy brunch cocktails, announces the start of its major Texas and Southeastern US expansion. Starting the marathon openings, former McDonald’s franchisee, Perry Jordan, opening Houston Memorial in mid-September, Franchisee David Lee is scheduled to open in late September in Germantown, TN, an affluent Memphis suburb. Lubbock, TX opens in early October and will be the first of multiple locations for Franchisee Mark Murray. Seasoned Houston based operator Akash Patel opens his third Toasted Yolk Café in the Fallbrook area of Northeast Houston. Chris Heck is opening the company’s first Kentucky location in Elizabethtown in early October. Franchise owner Ron Claypool proudly will open the first Austin area café in the affluent suburb of Cedar Park on October 31st and a who’s who of Little Rock businessmen, led by John Rees, one of the largest developers in Arkansas, opens for business off on Chenal Parkway in West Little Rock also on October 31st.

“The days are almost here, we are super excited for this record run of openings in Texas and the Southeast, especially with the quality of operators that are new to our system,” said Chris Milton, Co-Founder and CEO of The Toasted Yolk Cafe. “This is the launching pad for this brand, the interest from highly respected, veteran operators has been humbling and also very motivating. To be able to share our passion and for our new partners to be able to share that same passion for the brand with their respective communities frankly is why we do this,” claimed Milton. 2021 was a record year for the brand and the sales momentum has extended into 2022. “Customers and franchise investors can feel the excitement, we believe that the Toasted Yolk brand is really resonating more than ever,” said Milton.

The Toasted Yolk Café still has three to four additional locations scheduled to open in November and December of this year that do not yet have a specific opening week determined.

“Looking back only a year ago with COVID being such an issue and to think that 2021 would be a record AUV year and to imagine that in 2022 we would almost double the store count, I simply could not have believed that to be possible. The Toasted Yolk Café attributes their ability to grow at a high pace in superior training and simplifying operations. “Winning at the table level, super serving customers, focusing on building the corporate team, these are the things that have made this level of growth possible,” commented Milton.

