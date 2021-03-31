The Toasted Yolk Cafe Announces Major Southern Expansion

Houston-Based Breakfast Franchise Sets Its Sights on Tennessee, Alabama and Florida

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Toasted Yolk , a full-service dining concept that serves high-quality breakfast and lunch fare alongside boozy brunch cocktails, announces the start of its journey outside of the Lone Star State. With its sights set on the Southeast region, The Toasted Yolk has officially added single and multi-unit franchise owners in Memphis, Tennessee as well as Dothan, Alabama, and the popular brunch destination has plans to dive into in Florida shortly thereafter.

“We are very happy that we are expanding the brand in the Southeast, especially with the quality of operators that are new to our system,” said Chris Milton, Co-Founder and CEO of The Toasted Yolk Cafe. “In the South the restaurant industry has benefitted from reasonable COVID restrictions, so we saw very little dip in 2020 sales and in fact were up substantially in sales the last two quarters of the year and have continued that momentum into 2021. The category is still hot; the South is primed for growth, and we feel like the Toasted Yolk brand is really resonating more than ever with customers.”

The Toasted Yolk’s continued expansion attests to the company’s ability to fill a void in the marketplace. The franchise was able to identify the South’s need for full-service, high-quality breakfast restaurant destinations and tap into this growing industry. In 2021, The Toasted Yolk Cafe will be expanding its national footprint by bringing in qualified franchisees to establish the brand in Memphis, Tennessee and Dothan, Alabama. In addition to the Southeast expansion, the cafe is actively looking to bring its unique dining atmosphere into the Sunshine State by scouting locations in South Florida.

This monumental step comes off the tails of successful Houston-area expansions. In December of 2020, the franchise opened its lowest-cost cafe to date in League City, Texas, with a total project cost being less than $500,000. This fête was accomplished due to The Toasted Yolk’s unique opportunity to expand and tactically take advantage of lower-cost real estate while others in the industry were focused on downsizing. This June, The Toasted Yolk will continue their strategic growth in the Houston-area with new units in the Bellaire area of Houston as well as four to five additional units in the latter part of the year.

“We are seeing a substantial increase in inquiries from very qualified franchisees with other brands who appreciate and see the value of our hours of operation, bar-forward approach and simplicity of our concept and who are looking to add to their portfolio, which is promising for our growth in and outside of Texas,” said Milton.

About the Toasted Yolk Café

The Toasted Yolk Café is a full-service neighborhood eatery featuring reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast and lunch classics. A product of industry veterans and friends Chris Milton and Mathew DeMott, the Toasted Yolk Café is dedicated to serving dishes made with only the highest-quality ingredients and served in a vibrant and comfortable atmosphere. The restaurant is committed to unwavering quality of food, farm-to-table freshness and unmatched service. The menus offered are tailored to meals enjoyed throughout the day, allowing diners to enjoy egg specialties and coffee in the morning, boozy cocktails and savory pancakes at brunch, and a variety of delicious salads, sandwiches and soups at lunch. For more information, please visit https://thetoastedyolk.com . Follow us: Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

