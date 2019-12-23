The Toasted Yolk Announces 2020 Expansion Plans

Houston-Based, Full-Service Eatery Grows Rapidly Throughout Texas and Into Southeast US

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) The Toasted Yolk, the fast-growing, full-service dining concept that serves high-quality breakfast and lunch fare alongside boozy brunch cocktails, announces its continued expansion throughout the Texas market and into Southeast United States with three new locations set to open in early 2020 and 17 additional units in development phases.

Founded in 2010 by industry veterans and friends Chris Milton and Mathew DeMott, the restaurant brand has expanded to 11 locations across the Greater Houston area in just under a decade with nine of those opening within the past two years. In 2017, the daytime eatery began franchising locations as a result of the solid foundation Milton and DeMott built for the brand.

“We are proud to hit this milestone of having over 10 locations across the Greater Houston area and are excited to continue bringing our unique breakfast and lunch experience to communities across Texas and beyond,” said Milton, CEO of The Toasted Yolk. “We believe our growth can be attributed to our unwavering commitment to service and high-quality food, which has also allowed us to stay consistent in each new location we open. We’re looking forward to continued growth and success in 2020.”

The Toasted Yolk’s expansion highlights the company’s ability to fill a void in the marketplace. Milton and DeMott were able to identify the need for a full-service, high-quality breakfast restaurant destination, and The Toasted Yolk has been able to tap into this growing industry. As the restaurant expands into new markets such as Dallas and San Antonio, The Toasted Yolk is focusing their development efforts on creating a national footprint with locations spanning across the Gulf coast and into Florida where candidates are expressing a high level of interest.

Focusing solely on daytime service, The Toasted Yolk takes pride in sourcing top-notch ingredients and buying locally at every opportunity to deliver farm-to-table fresh meals. Each restaurant offers a full menu and bar with boozy cocktails, served in a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere. At the heart of each experience is the innovation of American favorites, remixed and remastered for cultured and contemporary tastes.

“With several new locations and franchise opportunities on the horizon in 2020, we look forward to expanding our eatery and bringing our unique offerings to new communities,” said DeMott, President of The Toasted Yolk. “We’re really excited about our growth and will continue to provide our customers with the highest level of satisfaction – that’s what the Toasted Yolk is all about.”

