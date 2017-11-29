Toast the holidays with these two events

Looking for a delicious new way to celebrate the holiday season?

Here are two for you this weekend:

First up is the Naughty or Nice Cocktails and Cookies Crawl, 5-9 p.m. Dec.1 at restaurants and shops in South Bethlehem. With your ticket, you can sip on holiday-themed drinks such as pumpkin martinis, seasonal beers, warmed sangria, spiked eggnog and peppermint-y drinks, and snack on sweet treats including chocolate chip cookies, spice cookies and naughty fortune cookie (intriguing right?).

Participating businesses include: The Bookstore Speakeasy, The Broadway Social, Bonn Place Brewing Co., Color Me Mine, Comfort Suites Hill to Hill Grille, Cutters Bike Shop, Domaci, Edible Arrangements, Fox Optical, Franklin Hill Vineyards, Hardball Cider, General Zapata, The Greek Meat Guy, Jenny’s Kuali, Keystone Homebrew Supply, Lehigh Pizza, LIT Roastery & Bakeshop, Molly’s Irish Grille & Sports Grille, National Industrial History Museum and SouthSide 313 Bar & Grille.

Cost is $10 for a “nice” passport, which includes five tastings; or $20 for a “naughty” passport, which gets you 20 tastings.

The event is part of an evening of First Friday activities in South Bethlehem including a tree-lighting ceremony with Santa at 4 p.m.; a free holiday party 5-7 p.m. at the Southside Bethlehem Library, the Lehigh Valley Underground First Friday Concert Series, 5-10 p.m. at Godfrey Daniels, featuring Scott Marshall and The Hillbilly Souls and art exhibits and openings at the Banana Factory.

Info, tickets: www.southsideartsdistrict.com.

On Saturday in downtown Emmaus, you can sample signature cocktails, mocktails, wine and beer during the Holiday Cheers Trail, noon-4 p.m.

Participating businesses include: 187 Rue Principale, Better Homes and Gardens Lehigh Valley, the Emmaus Historical Society, the Emmaus Jewel Shop, Funk Brewing, Jarrett Design, Khineder Creations, La Belle Cuisine, Let's Play Books, Now and Then Books, Yergey Brewing, South Mountain Cycle & Cafe, Emmaus Run Inn, Conversational Threads, Wentz Hardware and Triple Sun Spirits Co.

Tickets are $20.

The event is part of the Emmaus Main Street Program’s annual Old Fashioned Christmas celebration, which starts at 10 a.m. with a concert and sing-a-long at the Emmaus Public Library. .

Kids can check out the Candy Cane Lane Trail noon-4 p.m., featuring stops at historical landmarks to create a decoration for the Children’s Tree. Bring the decorations to Triangle Park for a Meet n' Greet with Santa at 4:45 p.m. and place your decoration on the Children's Tree before it's lit at 5 p.m. The main tree lighting ceremony is at 6 p.m.

Other activities include trolley rides with a “Polar Express” conductor, the “Polar Express” screening at The Emmaus Theatre (2:30 p.m.) and a concert by the American Legion Band of Bethlehem (3 p.m.).

All activities are free.

Info: web.lehighvalleychamber.org/events.

