Toast the holidays on the Jingle Bell Trail in Allentown

Raise a glass to the holidays and take a stroll on the Jingle Bell Trail, 1-5 p.m. Nov. 25 in downtown Allentown.
You can enjoy cocktails, mocktails and delicious treats at the second annual event, which ispart of Small Business Saturday.
How it works: Buy a ticket and receive a 3.5 ounce commemorative tasting glass. Stop in at participating businesses in downtown Allentown and enjoy cocktail and mocktail samples with some delicious snacks. You’ll also receive a Small Business Saturday tote bag filled with coupons for downtown retailers and restaurants.
Here are just a few of the participating businesses:
* The Archive
* Assembly88, featuring food by Centro
* Blondies
* The Blow Dry Bar by ReVive Salon, featuring food by The Hamilton Kitchen & Bar
* Cork & Cage featuring food by Grain
* Gallery 724
* Gallery on the Walk
* Greenmouth Juice Cafe
* Meraki Beauty, featuring food by Bell Hall
* Michael Jewelers
* The Phan Shop, featuring food by 99 Bottles
* The Perfect Fit for Working Women
* Re:Find
* ReVive Hair Salon
* Roey's Paintbox, featuring food by Queen City BBQ
* Royal Lioness
* Ruby’s Floral Factory
* Sorrelli, featuring food by The Dime
* YogaMos Community
* Your Neighborhood Dry Cleaner, featuring food by Allentown Brew Works
Tickets are $25.
Info, tickets: downtownallentown.com
- Jennifer Sheehan
Previously, hungry people often waited hours in the elements for food
Working at a grocery store turns out to be a pretty plum gig, and Starbucks isn’t bad either
These places are going to make you love winter and wish it lasts longer
These Hawaiian destinations are great for when you’re trying to actually get some peace and quiet
Find out what everyone was talking about in wellness this year