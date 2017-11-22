Toast the holidays on the Jingle Bell Trail in Allentown

Raise a glass to the holidays and take a stroll on the Jingle Bell Trail, 1-5 p.m. Nov. 25 in downtown Allentown.

You can enjoy cocktails, mocktails and delicious treats at the second annual event, which ispart of Small Business Saturday.

How it works: Buy a ticket and receive a 3.5 ounce commemorative tasting glass. Stop in at participating businesses in downtown Allentown and enjoy cocktail and mocktail samples with some delicious snacks. You’ll also receive a Small Business Saturday tote bag filled with coupons for downtown retailers and restaurants.

Here are just a few of the participating businesses:

* The Archive

* Assembly88, featuring food by Centro

* Blondies

* The Blow Dry Bar by ReVive Salon, featuring food by The Hamilton Kitchen & Bar

* Cork & Cage featuring food by Grain

* Gallery 724

* Gallery on the Walk

* Greenmouth Juice Cafe

* Meraki Beauty, featuring food by Bell Hall

* Michael Jewelers

* The Phan Shop, featuring food by 99 Bottles

* The Perfect Fit for Working Women

* Re:Find

* ReVive Hair Salon

* Roey's Paintbox, featuring food by Queen City BBQ

* Royal Lioness

* Ruby’s Floral Factory

* Sorrelli, featuring food by The Dime

* YogaMos Community

* Your Neighborhood Dry Cleaner, featuring food by Allentown Brew Works

Tickets are $25.

Info, tickets: downtownallentown.com

- Jennifer Sheehan