TJ Ribs to Geaux Delivers Legendary BBQ Nationwide

Fans of this Baton Rouge Icon Can Have Racks of Ribs, Beef Brisket and Smoked Chicken Wings Delivered to their Door and Ready to Heat and Eat

Baton Rouge, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fans of legendary Louisiana BBQ have a lot to rejoice about as TJ Ribs , an iconic Baton Rouge restaurant since 1986, makes its award-winning baby back ribs, beef brisket and smoked jumbo chicken wings available to ship all over the country with TJ Ribs to Geaux .

“We have been known in Baton Rouge for 35 years for our fall-off-the bone BBQ, fresh seafood and Cajun-inspired comfort food,” said Kevin Francis, director of operations for Finally Restaurant Group Louisiana. “Many of our guests stay right here in the community, but over the years, lots of our fans have spread out all over the country. With this special delivery, we can give them a taste of home delivered right to their door.”

Three options include:

Baby back ribs – Marinated for 24 hours in a secret seasoning, slow cooked in a special oven, then finished on the grill and lightly glazed with a signature BBQ sauce. Ribs can be ordered as 2 racks/$49.99; 4 racks/$69.99; 6 racks/$94.99.

Beef brisket – The TJ Ribs team sources and ages the best available Choice grade beef to provide guests with the ideal brisket. To achieve optimal flavor and tenderness, each brisket is slow-roasted in a smoker, using a labor-intensive wood flame process. An order includes one whole unsliced smoked brisket (average 16 lbs.) and 32 oz. sauce. $110

Chicken Wings – Orders of whole smoked jumbo wings are 20/$60; 40/$90; 60/$120.

All items come fully cooked and seasoned, then vacuum-sealed and shipped on ice packs for 2-day delivery. Free shipping to many states or $25 flat rate. Instructions for easy reheating are included.

“At Finally Restaurant Group, we take pride in our restaurant teams becoming part of our community. In Baton Rouge, we have dedicated decades to redefining Louisiana BBQ and giving our guests a place to gather and enjoy the best ribs of their lives. Now with TJ Ribs to Geaux, we can grow that community and share our love for slow-smoked goodness with even more people,” added Francis.

TJ Ribs is part of the Finally Restaurant Group family of restaurant brands, which also includes Rib & Chop House , Rio Sabinas and Accomplice Beer Company .

About Finally Restaurant Group

At Finally Restaurant Group, we take pride in bringing our unique brand of customer service and great food to exceptional small towns across the US. Our staff is dedicated to creating extraordinary experiences that raise the bar in each of our communities. We look at our guests more like family than as customers — doing our best to earn their business with each and every meal. As a company, we value the many contributions of our employees and we strive to provide advancement opportunities for our team. Through rigorous training, time-honored processes and a focus on building culture, we provide our staff with the foundation to deliver not only excellent food, but memorable dining adventures. Since our humble beginnings, we’ve opened numerous restaurants across the US, and we hope to continue with our fortunate success. We can’t say thank you enough to our loyal customers, our dedicated staff and the community members who make our small towns vibrant places to live.

Contact:

Nicole Hunnicutt

Fish Consulting

nhunnicutt@fish-consulting.com

404-558-4108

The post TJ Ribs to Geaux Delivers Legendary BBQ Nationwide first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.