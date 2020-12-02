‘Tis a Very Berry Season at Nékter Juice Bar with New High-Immunity Elderberry Offerings

Santa Ana, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) With immunity on top of most everyone’s minds this holiday season, Nékter Juice Bar will introduce two new special offerings in December featuring Elderberry, one of nature’s most powerful anti-inflammatory and high-immunity Superfoods. Nékter’s new delicious and nutritious Elderberry Smoothie and Elderberry Fresh Shot will be available in-store at participating restaurants from November 30 to December 31, just as the traditional cold and flu season ramps up.

While the benefits of elderberry have been known for years among Native American populations, the nutrition industry, and wellness advocates, recent research has found elderberry extract to be an effective treatment for the flu, exhibiting multiple modes of therapeutic action against influenza infection.

“Our new Elderberry Smoothie and Fresh Shot couldn’t have been launched at better time as we approach cold and flu season that coincides with the continuing pandemic,” said Alexis Schulze, co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Nékter Juice Bar. “While COVID-19 has been devastating to our country, we are also seeing tremendous interest in food as medicine among people across the country and within the healthcare industry. The benefits of a nutritionally sound diet can be overlooked especially at a time when immune strength is of great importance.”

The new Elderberry Smoothie is a rich and decadent blend of all-natural ingredients that unite to offer tremendous health benefits, with people looking to the fruit to help boost energy, support heart and digestion health while also helping to fight inflammation and improve flu recovery times.

The new smoothie features Nékter’s signature, housemade Nutmilk, Elderberry Powder, nutrient-rich Strawberries, Blueberries and Acerola with a hint of Agave. Nékter’s fresh Elderberry Shot is a delicious and zesty mix of Elderberry, Ginger and Apple and is a perfect complement to anything on Nékter’s menu of fresh juices, Superfood smoothies, acai bowls, and other healthy snacks.

About Nékter Juice Bar

As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient-integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America’s increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, Superfood smoothies, acai bowls, and a variety of healthy snacks that can help guests “Live Life to the Freshest!” At its core, Nékter believes that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too. Now with nearly 170 locations in the U.S. and plans to continue expanding nationwide, Nékter, America’s freshest juice bar experience, is an industry leader in the truly healthy juice category. For more information, please visit NekterJuiceBar.com .

