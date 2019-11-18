‘Tis the Season: The Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread Returns!

Subway introduces the NEW! Ultimate Steak, along with the Ultimate Meatball Marinara and Ultimate Spicy Italian

Milford, CT (RestaurantNews.com) ‘Tis the season for something craveable, cheesy and simply delicious! This holiday season Subway® guests can once again enjoy their favorite indulgence: the Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread!

Subway continues to deliver first-in-class, craveable options, including new bread selections. Known for its freshly-baked bread, this year alone Subway tested freshly-baked King’s Hawaiian bread only at Subway and introduced the Ciabatta collection and, of course, the Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread.

Back by popular demand and for a limited time only until Dec. 31, guests can cozy up and enjoy an “ultimate” twist on three classic Subway sandwiches – NEW! Ultimate Steak, Ultimate Meatball Marinara and Ultimate Spicy Italian.

“When we launched the Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread last year, our guests responded immediately, and we knew we had a hit on our hands,” said Len Van Popering, Subway’s Chief Brand and Innovation Officer. “And, we’re excited to bring back this iconic sandwich, only now adding a new option featuring our savory Steak, taking the ultimate cheesy garlic flavor combination to even new heights.”

The NEW! Ultimate Steak brings together tender shaved steak, green peppers, red onions handcrafted on the Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread. The garlicky, gooey goodness of this cheesy masterpiece is sure to bring the ultimate holiday joy. Served on toasted garlic bread made with savory garlic herb butter spread and bubbly, melty mozzarella—it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

The Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread Collection is available for a limited time only at participating U.S. restaurants.

About Subway ® Restaurants

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations with nearly 7 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. The Subway brand provides an alternative to traditional fast food offering guests billions of sandwich, salad and wrap combinations. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by almost 21,000 Franchise Owners who employ hundreds of thousands of people globally. Franchise Owners and the company are committed to eliminating hunger by supporting hunger relief programs around the world.

The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com, through Subway.com/Delivers, and the Subway® App.

