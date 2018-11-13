‘Tis the Season for Soulman’s

Southern Cooking Comes Home for the Holidays with North Texas’ Favorite Bar-B-Que

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Soulman’s Bar-B-Que brings the holidays home by doing the cooking for you this year. Soulman’s hassle-free holiday menu is how more and more friends and families are spending the season by enjoying time with each other.

“The holiday season is deeply rooted in tradition. At Soulman’s we are committed to cooking our meats low and slow over hickory in our time-honored tradition. We still use the same tried and true recipes passed down from generation to generation,” says Brett Randle, CEO of North Texas-based Soulman’s Bar-B-Que. “Our holiday catering business is busier than ever. So many families and companies come to us year-after-year to help bring in the holiday feast without having to turn on the oven.”

Those who choose to enjoy the holidays stress-free can pre-order from the holiday catering menu that showcases Soulman’s best-sellers including bone-in hickory smoked turkey, boneless hickory smoked turkey, whole hickory smoked ham or the spiral sliced holiday ham, mouth-watering sides and perfect homemade holiday pies. For those looking to branch out from the traditional holiday dinner, Soulman’s offers party packs to make catering holiday parties easy and delicious. From succulent beef brisket to delicious pulled pork, Soulman’s catering brings something to the table for everyone throughout the season.

This year, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que is also offering their guests a “12 Days of Christmas” social media giveaway on the Soulman’s Facebook page from December 1 through December 12, 2018. Participants will have 12 opportunities to win a $25 gift card by answering a daily question. One commenter per question will be selected at random and mailed a $25 gift card, just in time to enjoy the holidays, Soulman’s Style.

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 40 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different meats that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to their original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 21 North and East Texas locations in Addison, Allen, Cedar Hill, Forney, Garland, Greenville, Hurst, Hurst- Grapevine Highway, Lancaster, Lewisville, Mansfield, Mesquite, Quinlan, Rockwall I-30, Rockwall Goliad, Royse City, Southlake, Sulphur Springs, Terrell, Van and Wylie. To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq.

