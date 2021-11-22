‘Tis the Season for the Return of Taco John’s Nachos Navidad

Popular quick-service restaurant to donate a portion of proceeds from every Nachos Navidad sold through Dec. 29 to a worthy cause in the local community

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) May your holidays be full of warmth, cheer and now, Taco John’s Nachos Navidad®!

The popular quick-service restaurant is kicking off the holiday season with the launch of its annual limited-time Nachos Navidad! A twist on its Super Nachos, Taco John’s Nachos Navidad is made with festive red, green and yellow chips topped with 100% American beef, warm nacho cheese, refried beans, all-natural Cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, guacamole and cool sour cream. In the spirit of giving, Taco John’s will donate a portion of the proceeds from every order of Nachos Navidad to local charities selected by franchisees.

“At Taco John’s, we continually strive to give back to the communities we serve in bigger. bolder. better. ways,” said Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum. “Our Nachos Navidad is more than just a delicious fan-favorite. The funds raised to support local causes leave a lasting impact on our communities and bring our guests together during this special season. We’re proud to bring this initiative back for another year and look forward to continuing what has become such a memorable tradition.”

For the past 26 years, many Taco John’s franchisees have donated a portion of the proceeds from every Nachos Navidad purchase to a worthy cause in their local community. Franchisees have the freedom of selecting the charity they’d like to support, some of which include the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Friday Food Bag Foundation, United Way of Western Nebraska and Yellowstone County Boys and Girls Club, among many others. The hyper-local donation approach has collectively raised millions of dollars for hundreds of organizations where Taco John’s restaurants are located.

Additionally, guests can celebrate the holiday season by giving the gift of craveable favorites with a Taco John’s gift card! For every purchase of a $25 gift card in-store or in the drive-thru, guests will receive a $5 bonus card redeemable from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28, 2022.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés® and bold and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday®, discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® and the everyday $1-$2-$3 ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed No. 2 in the “Mexican Food” category on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2020” and was recently recognized by QSR Magazine as a “Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food’s Top Players.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel, who was named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2020. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok .

