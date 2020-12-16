‘Tis the Season for Quality, Convenience and Unmatched Value at Logan’s Roadhouse

The Real American Roadhouse makes spirits bright with hot-and-ready or take-and-bake to go Holiday Specials

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Logan’s Roadhouse is taking the hassle out of cooking this season, allowing families and friends to focus on the joy and celebration that the holidays bring.

The Real American Roadhouse is now providing limited-time Holiday Specials that are sure to make any gathering that much more special. Perfect for families looking for a convenient and delicious option at an incredible price, Logan’s new offerings feed six to eight and start at under $10 per person. Roadhouse fans can enjoy these premium selections:

Ultimate Holiday Feast ($89.99 to $149.99) – Choice of protein, a large House Salad, two family-size sides, Logan’s famous Mississippi Brownie and a dozen made-from-scratch rolls.

Logan’s options are available hot-and-ready or for take-and-bake and include their choice of prime rib with Au Jus and horseradish sauce, glazed meatloaf, barbecue pulled pork, fall-off-the-bone ribs or boneless pork chops with BBQ sauce. Participating locations will also offer turkey breast with white gravy. Guests can choose from Logan’s mac n’ cheese, cinnamon apples, steamed broccoli, rice pilaf, corn, house-made mashed potatoes or potato chips for their sides, or upgrade to eight baked potatoes or eight sweet potatoes for $8 more.

“This holiday season, Logan’s is taking convenience and value to the next level,” said Logan’s Director of Marketing, Kristen Hohl. “We want our guests to be able to share this special season with their loved ones, and our festive offerings have everything they need to host the perfect gathering without any added stress. Our Thanksgiving Roadhouse Party Packs were a huge hit, and fans were really excited to serve our iconic rolls to their guests. After the overwhelming feedback, it was a no-brainer to create something similar, at an unmatched value, again!”

Guests can order Logan’s Holiday Specials now through Jan. 3, 2021. Bundles require 24-hour advance notice for ordering and are available for purchase online at logansroadhouse.com or EZ Cater , or by calling your local Logan’s.

About Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is a leading steakhouse headquartered in Nashville. Offering mesquite wood-grilled steaks, signature yeast rolls and American-inspired signature favorites for 28 years, Logan’s has 113 corporate and 23 franchise restaurants in 23 states. For more information, visit logansroadhouse.com and follow Logan’s Roadhouse on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

