‘Tis the Season to ‘Fuel Your Well-Being’ at Original ChopShop

Neighborhood eatery with food for Every/Body debuts compelling in-app holiday offer

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Original ChopShop – an emerging brand featuring protein bowls, salads, sandwiches and fresh juice – is saying hello to the holidays with its festive new in-app offer.

From Nov. 10 through Dec. 31, Original ChopShop will offer a special in-app incentive that not only inspires guests to “Just Feel Good” during the holiday season but also helps them “Fuel their Well-Being” in January by making it easier, faster and less expensive to order their Original ChopShop favorites.

This year, when guests load $50 or more into their Chops loyalty app , they will receive $3 off every purchase of $15 or more throughout the entire month of January.

“This holiday season, we’re introducing an offer that not only encourages guests to download our new Chops app, but also helps them finish the year strong and ‘Just Feel Good’ in the new year,” Jason Morgan, CEO of Original ChopShop. “The Original ChopShop app makes it easier and faster for guests to ‘Fuel Their Well-Being,’ while also earning Chops that can be redeemed for awesome rewards. We are looking forward to celebrating the holidays and introducing this exciting offer to our guests!”

The Chops app is available for download in the Apple and Google Play store. To learn more about user benefits, visit originalchopshop.com/loyalty-rewards .

Original ChopShop provides a warm, welcoming place where guests “Fuel Their Well-Being” with flavorful food that’s “Chopped-in-Shop” daily with real, quality ingredients. The menu includes delicious protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, fresh juice, protein shakes, acai bowls, breakfast items and parfaits. The team at Original ChopShop is proud to offer customizable food for “Every/Body,” providing a variety of dietary-friendly items for adults and children, including food free of gluten, dairy, lactose and soy, along with vegetarian and vegan options.

Original ChopShop: Fuel Your Well-Being with Just Feel Good Food.

About Original ChopShop

Founded in Old Town Scottsdale, Ariz. in 2013, Original ChopShop currently has 15 locations in Phoenix and North Texas and is continuing expansion. Original ChopShop is a warm, welcoming neighborhood eatery full of energetic people crafting “Just Feel Good Food” from whole ingredients. These nutritious meals are “Chopped-in-Shop” daily using whole fruits and vegetables. For more information, please visit originalchopshop.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter and hashtag #JustFeelGoodFood.

