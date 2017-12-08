‘Tis the Season to Fiesta Mas at On The Border with the $9.99 Fajita Combo

Sizzling Holiday Meal Deal Includes Cup of Queso, Full-Size Fajtas, and Dessert Now Through Dec. 24th

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) With the holiday season in full swing, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina® is inviting guests to leave the cooking to them with a fajita meal that’s sure to satisfy every hungry family member, friend, or out-of-town visitor. Available as part of OTB’s Fiesta Mas celebrations in the month of December, the $9.99 Fajita Combo includes a hot, creamy cup of queso, a full-size order of Mesquite-Grilled Chicken, Veggie, or Carnitas Fajitas, and two cinnamon-dusted Sopapillas. The offer can be found nationwide at all participating On The Border restaurants, while supplies last.

“Between shopping, decorating, cooking holiday meals, baking seasonal treats, wrapping gifts, and everything else – everyone could use sizzling fajitas right off our mesquite wood-fired grill,” said Ashley Zickefoose, Chief Marketing Officer for On The Border. “The fact that it comes with an appetizer, dessert, and absolutely zero clean-up or menu planning is our gift to our guests.”

While dining at OTB for the $9.99 Fajita Combo, guests can also take advantage of convenient On The Border gift cards for those last-minute gifts for teachers, mail carriers, neighbors, co-workers, and anyone who loves the authentic Mexican flavors OTB has spent more than 30 years perfecting. As a special bonus, all gift card purchases of $25 or more earns a bonus $5 gift card for the gift giver as an extra little thank you.

“With the $9.99 Fajita Combo going on nearly all month long, OTB Gift Cards go even further – making them a very generous gift for anyone on your list,” added Zickefoose. “That’s what Fiesta Mas is all about… getting ‘mas’ or more from your holidays with quality Mexican food favorites and an excellent value.”

The $9.99 Fajita Combo is available on orders of Chicken, Veggie, or Carnitas fajitas only. Steak and shrimp combinations are available at an additional cost. Does not include tax or gratuity.

