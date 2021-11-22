‘Tis the Season for a Festive Holiday Feast from Dickey’s

Heat-and-serve Complete Feast, Dinner Feast and ready-to-serve Holiday Big Yellow Box now available

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The holidays are for spending quality time with friends and family, which is why Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is taking the hassle out of cooking this holiday season with three delicious options, the Complete Feast , Dinner Feast , and Holiday Big Yellow Box !

The world’s largest barbecue concept is now offering two festive heat-and-serve packages that are perfect for holiday gatherings. Starting at $115, Dickey’s Complete Feast feeds 10 to 12 and includes a choice of Spiral Cut Ham, Smoked Turkey, Cajun Fried Turkey, Peppercorn Garlic Prime Rib or traditional Prime Rib, cornbread dressing, gravy, baked potato casserole, green beans with bacon, a dozen buttery rolls and a dessert. The Dinner Feast starts at $92 and serves 8 to 10. It comes with a choice of the same proteins, cornbread dressing, gravy, a dozen buttery rolls and a dessert.

This year, barbecue lovers can also have Dickey’s already cooked and ready-to-serve Holiday Big Yellow Box, which starts at $125 and feeds up to 12. The box includes 4 pounds of sliced turkey and large servings of baked potato casserole, green beans, cornbread dressing and a dozen buttery rolls. Dickey’s also has a la carte options for meats and family sides.

“The holidays are a joyous time when families and friends create new, special memories with one another,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “That’s why we want to keep our guests out of the kitchen and encourage them to enjoy a stress-free meal around the dinner table. Trust us, we’ve been perfecting holiday items for over 80 years!”

Fans can order Dickey’s holiday offerings while supplies last online at dickeys.com , through the Dickey’s App or by calling their local Dickey’s.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. Dickey’s has over 550 locations across the United States and six other countries and is on track to have over 600 locations by the end of 2021.

In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

Contact:

Lauren Tweet

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

469-594-3723

ltweet@dickeys.com

More from Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

The post ‘Tis the Season for a Festive Holiday Feast from Dickey’s first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.