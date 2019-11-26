‘Tis the Season: Denny’s Rings in the Holidays with Food and Swag Giveaways Every Day from December 1-5

The Five Days of Denny’s will surprise and delight fans and ends with a delicious nationwide offer of 50 cent stacks of silver dollar pancakes

Spartanburg, SC (RestaurantNews.com) The holiday season is known as a special time to give meaningful gifts to the delight of friends and family, and this year, in a fun twist on the popular holiday song “12 Days of Christmas,” beginning on December 1, Denny’s is fully embracing the holiday spirit by offering all fans and guests four days of social media giveaways culminating with a one day only in-store event on the 5th day (December 5th).

On the first four days of December, Denny’s is gifting limited edition swag to lucky @dennysdiner followers via Facebook and Twitter, including Grand Slams for a year, gift cards, stacks of pancake socks and bacon scarves. And on the fifth day, everyone gets a gift! On December 5, Denny’s is serving up guests a fresh stack of five silver dollar buttermilk pancakes for just 50 cents from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at restaurants nationwide. These five golden cakes can be the star of the meal, or a sweet accompaniment to any one of Denny’s breakfast, lunch or dinner entrees. ‘Tis the season, indeed.

Denny’s has long been known for its best-in-class pancakes, which are made using real eggs, fresh buttermilk and a hint of real vanilla, mixed by hand and griddled to golden perfection. With dozens of innovative flavors and time-honored favorites, Denny’s pancakes are a breakfast staple, with millions of pancakes poured, griddled and flipped across the United States every year.

“We love having fun with holiday traditions and are excited to bring the Five Days of Denny’s giveaways to our fans who have dined with us all year long,” said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny’s. “We’re grateful to all of our guests for choosing to dine with us and we want to extend our thanks at the start of the holiday season.”

Another way Denny’s is making the holiday season more memorable and stress-free is offering free delivery through dennys.com beginning Monday, December 9 through Sunday, December 22, 2019. Day or night, breakfast or dinner, Denny’s will bring your diner favorites right to your door, without the delivery fee.

For more information or to find a location near you please visit www.dennys.com, and to join in on the Five Days of Denny’s fun, follow Denny’s on Facebook and Twitter.

About Denny’s

Denny’s is one of America’s largest full-service family restaurant chains, currently operating more than 1,700 franchised, licensed, and company-owned restaurants across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, Aruba, El Salvador, and Indonesia. For further information on Denny’s, including news releases, please visit the Denny’s website at www.dennys.com or the brand’s social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram or YouTube.