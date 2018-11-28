‘Tis the Season to Be Swirling: Forever Yogurt Features Eggnog Froyo for December

Chicago, IL (RestaurantNews.com) Forever Yogurt® is getting into the holiday spirit with its December featured flavor of the month. The Eggnog frozen yogurt is a decadent treat that celebrates the season. It’s swirling at participating Forever Yogurt locations throughout December.

“The winter holidays are a perfect time to indulge a bit. People are in a celebratory mood and spending memorable times with friends and loved ones,” said Vedat Dardovski, Executive Vice President of Operations for Forever Yogurt. “Our Eggnog froyo takes a popular holiday beverage and serves it up as a frozen treat. It’s only available in December, so we encourage our fans to get swirling!”

The Eggnog frozen yogurt is gluten-free and features the signature flavors of the creamy holiday beverage. Each half-cup serving is only 120 calories and is spiced with hints of nutmeg, cinnamon, and vanilla. Visit your local Forever Yogurt to toast the season with this limited-time flavor. Eggnog froyo is available now and until the end of December at participating cafes.

If you like to decorate your froyo like you do Christmas trees, then Forever Yogurt has you covered. There are more than 50 topping options to choose from including candies, breakfast cereals, fruits, nuts, boba, and more. Toppings may vary by location, but an abundance of froyo flavors and toppings is available at all Forever Yogurt cafes.

During this holiday season, check with your local cafe for operating hours. For more information about Forever Yogurt, including locations, visit www.ForeverYogurt.com.

About Forever Yogurt®

Forever Yogurt® is a timeless and contemporary frozen yogurt chain known for their unique and delicious flavor options. Forever Yogurt has a total of 27 domestic and international locations and counting. Follow and ‘like’ Forever Yogurt on Facebook at www.facebook.com/foreveryogurt. For more information, visit www.ForeverYogurt.com.

