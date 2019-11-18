‘Tis The Season To Be Knotty! Pizza Hut Celebrates A Year Of Innovation With The Return Of The Stuffed Garlic Knots Pizza-Tizer

The pizza-and-appetizer-in-one is back for a limited time on Pizza Hut menus nationwide

Plano, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Just in time for the holidays, Pizza Hut has a two-for-one gift to celebrate the many unapologetic, bold innovations born under the Hut in 2019.

Returning for the first time since its debut in 2016, the Stuffed Garlic Knots Pizza is the pizza with an appetizer baked right onto the crust. Surrounded by 16 Garlic Knots stuffed with melted cheese, this “Pizza-tizer” is topped with delicious garlic herb seasoning, perfect for those feeling a little “knotty” these holidays.

“From bold flavors and Only from Pizza Hut innovations to new store concepts and signature re-launches, we’re blending nostalgia and modernization to showcase our past and highlight our future,” said Marianne Radley, chief brand officer, Pizza Hut. “As we close out the year, we’re bringing back a classic before the holidays with the return of the Stuffed Garlic Knots Pizza and all that gooey cheesiness we know our customers love.”

This is the second appetizer-crusted pizza to hit Pizza Hut menus in 2019, returning like the iconic Cheesy Bites Pizza, which lives in the lore of Pizza Hut innovations over the years. So, as 2020 nears, here’s a look at the other game-changers that America’s Original Pizza Company brought pizza lovers this year:

A first-of-its-kind round pizza box

The legendary Stuffed Cheez-It

Pizza

Announced plans to explore technology-based delivery options with FedEx

An update to the Original Pan Pizza for the first time in 40 years

For a full look into Pizza Hut’s innovative year in review, see here.

The Stuffed Garlic Knots Pizza is currently available for a limited time for delivery, carryout, or dine-in at participating Pizza Hut locations across the country.

To stay up to date on the latest from Pizza Hut, follow along on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. For more information, visit Blog.PizzaHut.com or head to PizzaHut.com to order now.

