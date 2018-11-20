‘Tis the Season to be Hungry at Taco John’s

Gift card specials and festive menu offerings available for the holiday season starting Nov. 12

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) Ho ho olé the day at Taco John’s this holiday season!

From Nov. 12 to Dec. 30, Taco John’s is spreading holiday cheer with new Loaded Nachos, bonus gift cards and the highly anticipated return of Nachos Navidad®.

The new Loaded Nachos are piled up high with chips, your choice of sirloin steak or pork carnitas, covered in poblano queso and chimichurri sour cream, and then topped off with poblano peppers and pico de gallo.

This holiday season, Taco John’s fans can stuff their stockings with gift cards that everyone will enjoy. For every $25 gift card purchased, guests will receive a $5 bonus card!

Back by popular demand, Nachos Navidad® features red and green tortilla chips with Taco John’s traditional Super Nachos – a mountain of house-made cooked tortilla chips covered in nacho cheese, 100 percent American beef, refried beans, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, guacamole and rich sour cream.

For more than 20 years, Taco John’s franchisees have donated a portion of the proceeds from every Nachos Navidad® purchase to a worthy cause in the local community in which they serve. Franchisees have the freedom of choosing the charity they’d like to support. The hyper-local approach has collectively raised millions of dollars for hundreds of organizations where Taco John’s restaurants are located.

“It’s Taco John’s favorite time of year and we’re excited to bring back customer favorites and new options this holiday season,” said Taco John’s Vice President of Marketing Alan Wright. “Giving back to the communities that support us is so important to everyone on our team. Our delicious nachos and bonus gift cards are the perfect way to spread more holiday cheer.”

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat and Potato Burritos, original Street Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features epic specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!®. Download the TJ® Rewards App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyo. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

