Ultimate Cheesy Crust Pizza available nationwide; Pizza company creates limited edition ‘Tis the Cheese’n Holiday Starter Packages complete with pizza-inspired goodies

Plano, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Fondue yourself a favor and get ready for the cheesiest press release ever. This holiday season, cheese fanatics have a lot to be grateful for. The Cheese Whizzes at Pizza Hut, the pizza restaurant that serves and delivers more pizzas than any other pizza company in the world, are serving up the Ultimate Cheesy Crust Pizza on menus across the country.

The Ultimate Cheesy Crust Pizza is a large 1-topping pizza with 16 pockets overflowing with a 5-cheese blend. Each gooey pocket is filled to the brim with a medley of Mozzarella, Provolone, White Cheddar, Asiago and Fontina that will melt in your mouth with every bite. The Ultimate Cheesy Crust Pizza is perfect for sharing with friends or dining provolone. Fontina-ly, a pizza that is sure to cheese!

“The holiday season is for catching up with loved ones,” said Zipporah Allen, Vice President of Brand Marketing and Consumer Insights at Pizza Hut. “The Ultimate Cheesy Crust Pizza is the perfect addition to upcoming holiday festivities, because we believe there are no better times than those shared over a fun and delicious meal together.”

To make the news of the Ultimate Cheesy Crust Pizza even cheddar, Pizza Hut is sending out limited edition ‘Tis the Cheese’n Holiday Starter Packages. Whether you’re searching for comfort this fall or looking to get the wheel rolling on your party planning, the ‘Tis the Cheese’n Holiday Starter Packages are just what you need to take your holidays from good to grate!

The packages are sure to cheese everyone with an assortment of pizza-inspired items, including:

Cheese’n Sweaters and Beanies – to keep you looking extra sharp

Cheese’n Holiday Cards – in queso you forgot to grab your BFF a holiday card, Pizza Hut has got you covered

A Pizza Mug – because you shouldn’t let the daily rind get you down

Pizza String Lights – sure to be a real crowd cheeser

A Pizza Blanket – ensuring you won’t be cheezin’ on those cold nights!

And so much more!

Curd these ‘Tis the Cheese’n Holiday Starter Packages be more amazing?

Interested in your very own holiday starter package? What are you grate-ing for! Customers can enter for a chance to win a ‘Tis the Cheese’n Holiday Starter Package by tweeting the pizza slice emoji + gift emoji and the hashtag #TisTheCheesen and mentioning @PizzaHut on Twitter. No matter how you slice it, this is an opportunity you don’t want to miss!

The Ultimate Cheesy Crust Pizza is currently available for a limited time for delivery, carryout or dine-in at Pizza Hut locations across the country. For more information about Pizza Hut, asiago to Blog.PizzaHut.com or, if the Ultimate Cheesy Crust Pizza is right up your wheelhouse, head to PizzaHut.com to order now!

We can guarantee this pizza is our crowning a-cheese-ment and once you try it, it will forever have a pizza your heart.

