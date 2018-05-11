Tips and recipes using summer-ish berries, now in season

What's in season: A sure sign summer is just around the corner, cartons of delicate berries are turning market stand displays vibrant shades of red, blue and purple. Raspberries, blueberries, boysenberries and blackberries — including large Kiowa blackberries and marionberries — are most common, though mulberries are turning up at some stands, with varieties ranging from darker Pakistans to the white Shahtoots. Availability will vary depending on the type of berry, with most generally available through early fall; mulberries are typically found through mid-summer.

What to cook: Picked at the height of the season, berries are best simply enjoyed as is, by the bowlful and maybe topped with a little whipped cream. Bake the berries in tarts or galettes, or add them to scones, muffins or other quick breads. To deepen their flavor, try roasting the berries: Toss them with a little oil and heat them just until the fruit is aromatic and begins to soften.

What’s on the horizon: Peaches, including Super Lady and Honey May varieties, are just beginning to show up.

