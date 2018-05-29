Tin & Taco expanding to south downtown with bigger menu

Downtown grub spot Tin & Taco is expanding to a second location in south downtown, where it will have a bigger kitchen and its own smoker for brisket.

Owner Robert Bair said he hopes to open the new restaurant in about three weeks at 419 E. Michigan St., a few blocks east of Orange Avenue.

Bair plans to use it as a culinary test kitchen to supplement the small eatery he opened downtown in early 2017, serving the same kind of loaded pulled pork, ground beef and shredded chicken tacos wrapped in the parmesan crusted tortillas.

But it will also give the restaurant space to do things it couldn’t do in its tiny downtown location, such as smoke brisket and other meats to put in those tacos.

“We’re revamping the menu downtown and this new one to do the kind of things I envisioned when we originally opened Tin & Taco,” he said.

The dining area will be similar in size to the downtown location, he said.

The restaurant is in the former home of Kimchi’s Korean Grill, and also a block west of rival taco joint Gringos Locos. Bair was one of the founders of Gringos Locos and sued last year, saying he was pushed out of the business.

Gringos Locos opened its south downtown location at 517 E. Michigan St. in January.

At Tin & Taco, Bair said he plans to add more items to the menu such as bowls and “power bowls” featuring quinoa and other healthy ingredients. It will, however, continue to serve Stubborn Soda and dozens of varieties of craft beer.

It will also have the capacity to do more kinds of meat. There are plans for chorizo, carne asada with ribeye steak and also a vegan barbacoa, he said.

“We’re going to smoke about 500 pounds of brisket here a day and do 250 pounds at each location,” he said.

He also plans to start offering catering in the coming months and use the new location as a launching point for more restaurants.

“Hopefully we can use this to start expanding to 50 or 100 locations,” he said.

