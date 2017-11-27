Tin Drum Asian Kitchen Celebrates the Holiday Season With Four New Warm Bowls

Spicy Green Thai Chicken

Asian-inspired fast casual concept introduces ramen and curry bowls for a limited time only

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Tin Drum Asian Kitchen, a fast casual concept focused on fresh, bold, Asian inspired cuisine, heats up its menu just in time for the holidays with the debut of four new sweet and spicy menu items featuring ramen and curry. Available for a limited time beginning Nov. 27, the new Spicy Green Thai Chicken, Sweet Potato Thai Chicken, Steak Ramen, and Chicken Ramen bowls will warm guests’ souls and expand their palates. Each one of the unique bowls gives a fresh spin on the brand’s lineup of Asian fusion-style dishes.

“At Tin Drum, we’re always looking for ways to incorporate global flavors into our cuisine, which is why this season, we’re adding a dash of the Indian staple curry into several of our new limited time offers,” said Steven Chan, founder of Tin Drum Asian Kitchen. “On top of that, we’re literally beefing up the classic Japanese ramen noodle dish with two new recipes incorporating a savory protein and variety of veggies.”

Tin Drum Asian Kitchen adds a hearty blend of herbs, spices, and vegetables to its menu with two new Thai chicken bowl options:

Spicy Green Thai Chicken: Combining sweet and spicy, this bowl features Thai green curry sauce swirled with roasted sweet potatoes, broccoli, and sautéed chicken aside white rice topped with purple cabbage.

Sweet Potato Thai Chicken

Sweet Potato Thai Chicken: The Sweet Potato Thai Chicken bowl mixes sweet potato curry sauce with roasted sweet potatoes, fresh spinach, and sautéed chicken served aside white rice topped with purple cabbage.

Two additional limited-time items feature the Japanese ramen bowl:

Steak Ramen

Steak Ramen: Taking its own spin on the Japanese dish, the Steak Ramen bowl is made with soba noodles and veggie broth, mixed with sliced mushrooms, green onion, bok choy, and grilled steak, all topped with bean sprouts and an egg.

Chicken Ramen

Chicken Ramen: For the spicy food lovers, the Chicken Ramen features soba noodles immersed in roasted chicken broth and combined with sautéed chicken, green onion, mushrooms, sautéed spinach and jalapeños topped with bean sprouts and an egg.

Tin Drum Asian Kitchen provides the fast service and convenience of Asian street-side cafés, prepares each meal to order using fresh, simple ingredients. The menu is a dynamic mix of traditional Asian fare with bold flavors and features cuisine inspired by the cultures of China, India, Japan, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. The restaurant’s aggressive franchise growth is backed by the entrepreneurs at the BIP Franchise Accelerator, a division of venture capital firm BIP Capital, which invested in the brand in 2010. BIP Capital has invested more than $250 million in emerging, high-growth brands across the franchising, software, and technology and consumer products industries. BIP Capital created the BIP Franchise Accelerator to leverage its leadership team’s deep franchise experience to help emerging brands accelerates their growth. In addition to Tin Drum Asian Kitchen, the BIP Franchise Accelerator’s portfolio includes Tropical Smoothie Café, which has more than 570 locations nationwide.

About Tin Drum Asian Kitchen

With nine locations throughout Atlanta, Ga., Tin Drum Asian Kitchen, a fast casual concept focused on fresh, bold, Asian flavors, is inspired by music and the street-side cafes of Asia. The menu carries bold flavor profiles and all food is cooked fresh to order in an open kitchen. The space invites all taste buds and styles, and looks to elevate the fast casual dining experience with thoughtful, modern design elements and surprising, delightful details. For more information about Tin Drum, visit TinDrumAsianKitchen.com.

