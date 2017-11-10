Time's running out to enter The Morning Call Holiday Cookie Contest

Time is running out to enter the fourth annual Morning Call Holiday Cookie Contest.

If you have a spectacular, all-from-scratch holiday cookie recipe, you have till Tuesday to enter the contest. Previous winners have ranged from traditional favorites such as Italian rainbow cookies, cut-outs and peanut butter Kiss cookies to more modern cookies such as salted caramel cashew bars and peach fruit squares.

We’ve also had amazing gluten-free cookies and delicious healthy treats in our contest.

Some contestants have shared treasured family recipes and the stories behind them. Some recipes were entered to honor family members who have passed away. Other recipes brought back fond memories of childhood and growing up watching Grandma make the same cookies.

This year, we want more — more amazing traditional cookies with great family stories, modern twists on classic cookie recipes and delicious alternative cookies. (I’d love to see some vegan entries this year.)

Here’s how to enter: Go to themorningcall.com/cookies. Complete the required fields and submit a photo of your cookies along with the recipe and an essay on why it's special. (Is it a family recipe? Did you create the recipe to add your own twist?) Entries will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Nov. 14.

Then the public will choose which recipes are the most appealing. Voting takes place online from 12:01 a.m. Nov. 16 to 11:59 p.m. Nov. 26.

The bakers receiving the most votes will be our semifinalists, and invited to an evening event on Dec. 5 at PBS 39 in Bethlehem, where judges will chose five finalists. Those five will be revealed in the Dec. 13th Morning Call Life/Food section.

A few rules to keep in mind: We want homemade cookies from amateur bakers. No professionals (which includes part-time for-profit bakers or those with professional baking websites). You must be 13 or older. If you’re a minor, you’ll need your parent or guardian’s permission.

