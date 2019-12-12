Time-saving tasty shrimp perfect for holiday season

This festive, busy time of year deserves a special dinner, but one that only takes minutes to make. Plump shrimp cooked in a vodka tomato sauce is a holiday tradition for many Italian families and is quick and easy to prepare.

Along with this festive pasta dish, serve a crisp and colorful radicchio and romaine salad with your favorite bottled dressing.

Helpful Hints:

- Any type of long cut pasta can be used.

- Dried linguine can be used instead of fresh. Cook it according to package instructions.

Countdown:

- Place water for pasta on to boil.

- Make shrimp dish.

- Assemble salad.

Shopping List:

To buy: 1/2 pound peeled shrimp, 1 red onion, 1 small head radicchio lettuce, 1 small head romaine lettuce, 1 small tin anchovy fillets, 1 small bottle vodka, 1 small can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, 1 carton heavy cream and 1/4 pound fresh linguine.

Staples: olive oil, garlic, reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing, salt and black peppercorns.

___

ITALIAN SHRIMP AND VODKA LINGUINE

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup sliced red onion

4 anchovy fillets

2 medium garlic cloves, crushed

1/4 cup vodka

1 cup canned no-salt-added diced tomatoes

3/4 pound shelled shrimp

2 tablespoons heavy cream

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/4 pound fresh linguine

Place a pot filled with 4 to 5 quarts of water on to boil. Heat olive oil in a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, anchovies and garlic. Saute until onion is transparent, about 5 minutes. Raise the heat to high and add vodka. Reduce liquid by half, about 1 minute. Reduce the heat to medium. Add the tomatoes. Cover with a lid and cook gently without boiling, 2 minutes. Add the shrimp, cover and cook, 3 more minutes or until they turn pink. Add the cream, stir and add salt and pepper to taste. Spoon into large serving bowl. Place linguine in boiling water and boil 2 minutes or according to package instructions if using dried pasta. Drain and toss with sauce.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 588 calories (23% from fat), 15 g fat (5 g saturated, 5.2 g monounsaturated), 300 mg cholesterol, 45.9 g protein, 52.5 g carbohydrates, 5.1 g fiber, 518 mg sodium.

RADICCHIO AND ROMAINE SALAD

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

2cups bite-size radicchio leaves

2 cups bit-size romaine leaves

2 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing

Wash radicchio and romaine and dry well. Tear lettuce into bite-sized pieces and add to bowl. Add dressing and toss well.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 28 calories (39% from fat), 1.2 g fat (0.1 g saturated, 0.3 g monounsaturated), 1 mg cholesterol, 1.2 g protein, 4 g carbohydrates,1.4 g fiber, 17 mg sodium.

___

(Linda Gassenheimer is an author of over 30 cookbooks. Her newest is "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Find her on Facebook (@FoodNewsandViews) and Twitter (@LGassenheimer), and listen to her podcasts at www.880thebiz.com.)