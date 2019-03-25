Time Out Market announces first wave of food vendors, and it's an all-star, all-Chicago lineup

Another upscale food market is heading to Chicago, and this one might be the most impressive one to date. Time Out Market Chicago, from the group behind the Time Out magazines and guides, plans a 50,000-square-foot, three-level market and cultural venue in the heart of Fulton Market.

Time Out Market Chicago (916 W. Fulton Market) will feature 18 kiosks, and we know about half the participating chefs: Jimmy Bannos Jr. of The Purple Pig, Dana Salls Cree of Pretty Cool Ice Cream, Thai Dang of HaiSous, Brian Fisher of Entente, Bill Kim of urbanbelly, Edward Kim of Mott St., Zoe Schor of Split-Rail and Art Shabez of The Art of Pizza.

All local names, all highly regarded. And that’s the point.

“It’s as local as you can get,” said Didier Souillat, CEO of Time Out Market. “All the chefs are local — nobody outside of Chicago. It has to be the city and nobody else. And the editorial curation is super important; we’ve worked closely with (Time Out Chicago editor) Morgan Olsen on the perfect mix for the city. Nobody knocked on our door; we approached the chefs. And the cultural element also is super important; whether it’s music or local artists or an exhibition, there will be things happening.”

If things go according to plan, this will be the fourth Time Out Market in the United States, and the fifth overall; the very first market opened in Lisbon in 2014, and drew 3.6 million visitors in 2017. This year will see markets opening in Boston, Miami and New York; Chicago is expected to debut in the second half of this year, though Souillat said he’s “quite confident” that the market will open for at least part of the summer.

“This is the largest market after Lisbon,” Souillat said of the Chicago market. “50,000 square feet, all in one building, not linked to anything else. And we have an event space, which we don’t have anywhere else in the United States.”

There are still 10 vendors to be announced, Souillat said, “but I’m quite confident the second level will be just as impressive.”

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel

MORE COVERAGE

Time Out to open one of Chicago's biggest food halls in Fulton Market in 2019 »

Critic's Choice Dining Awards: The Chicago chefs who defined excellence in 2018 »

Phil's 50: Chicago's best restaurants ranked, reviewed, mapped »









