September 29, 2020From www.baltimoresun.com
The time-honored tradition of debate watch parties now limited due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s how Anne Arundel is watching Trump face Biden.
During a typical presidential campaign, organizations, clubs and committees across the political spectrum would host in-person watch parties for each debate. Groups would cram into restaurants and bars and living rooms with chairs oriented toward large screens while they ate, drank and provided live commentary on candidates' policies and personalities. This year most, but not all, organized events have been canceled due to the risky nature of gathering during the coronavirus pandemic.