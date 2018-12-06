Tilted Kilt appears to have closed next to recently-shuttered Rodizio Grill on Allentown's Lehigh Street

The Lehigh Valley’s only Tilted Kilt restaurant appears to have closed at 2835 Lehigh St. in Allentown.

The Celtic-themed sports pub, next to the recently-shuttered Rodizio Grill, has been closed during regular business hours the past few weeks and the phone number is no longer in service. It also is no longer listed as a location on the Tilted Kilt’s website.

Co-owner Christine Reehl, who runs Palmer Township’s The Cask Taphouse & Grill with her husband, John, did not return e-mail and voicemail messages seeking comment.

Before the Reehls opened The Cask, they also operated another Tilted Kilt for 2.5 years at the Palmer spot.

Tilted Kilt, serving burgers, chicken wings and more, is known for its servers, the Tilted Kilt Girls, who wear short kilts, plaid bras and not much else.

The waitresses have led the company to adopt the tagline, "A cold beer never looked so good."

According to the chain’s website, there are more than 30 locations nationwide and one location in Ontario, down from the more than 90 locations it boasted in 2014.

Regional restaurants can be found in Dickson City, Lackawanna County, and Sicklerville and Metuchen in New Jersey.

The apparent closure of Allentown’s Tilted Kilt is the second chain to recently close on Lehigh Street.

A few months ago, Rodizio Grill, a Brazilian steakhouse chain with nearly two dozen locations nationwide, closed its five-year-old restaurant at 2802 Lehigh St., next to Tilted Kilt.

“We had high hopes and worked very hard with a local group to replace the prior franchise owner, but sadly that did not come to fruition in a timely manner,” said Ashlee Hille, Rodizio’s director of marketing. “We are very grateful for our loyal guests and the entire Lehigh Valley community who supported us for years.”

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog