  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

TikTok star and Ellicott City native Bryce Hall has power shut off at L.A. party house over coronavirus protocols

August 20, 2020 | 2:57pm
From www.baltimoresun.com
By

The lights have gone out on TikTok influencer Bryce Hall — literally.